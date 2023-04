Logan Costa and Thijs Dallinga both scored twice as Toulouse crushed holders Nantes 5-1 on Saturday to win the French Cup for the first time since 1957.

Costa headed Toulouse in front inside four minutes, adding a second in similar fashion before Dallinga bagged a brace with barely half an hour played at the Stade de France.

Zakaria Aboukhlal rounded off a memorable triumph for Toulouse late in the second half after Ludovic Blas struck a consolation from the spot for Nantes.

