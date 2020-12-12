Tour Brokers International unfolds 6 days Christmas cruise to Dubai

contemporary, chic, sophisticated dining destination with a casual atmosphere offering a gourmet experience that blends seamlessly with fine wines, refreshing cocktails, spectacular ocean views and live entertainment.

It is the hottest new venue in Mahe for everything from business meetings to sundowner drinks or a romantic date night. Guests can savour sharing platters, sip artisanal cocktails and watch the sun set over the Indian Ocean to the sultry sounds of live music or the in-house DJ.

The Labriz Gastrolounge is fast becoming a popular weekend destination with vibrant offers: Fridays celebrate the end of the week with beers, burgers and wings, Saturdays offer handmade special cocktails, fiery sunsets and live entertainment, while Sundays are the perfect chance to enjoy a decadent Sunday brunch with the whole family. The Labriz Gastrolouge’s perfect hybrid of live entertainment, daily sunset sessions and epicurean pleasures is bringing the Mahe gastro-scene to life.

