Tourism and hospitality institute makes case for entrepreneurial skill for youths in tourism

The National Institute for Tourism and Hospitality (NIHOTOUR) has advocated for entrepreneurial skill acquisition in the tourism sector for Nigerian youths in order to reduce the high rate of unemployment among the youths. The Director General of NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, who made the call when members of the Compass Crew paid him a visit in his Abuja office to congratulate him on his recent appointment as DG of the tourism and hospitality training institute, said tourism offers diverse business opportunities, which Nigerian youths could take advantage of and explore to be self – employed.

He said the choice of members of the Compass Crew to embark on walk, hike and climbing as hobby can be explored and transformed into tourism event that is economically viable and beneficial to many people, especially youths who are unemployed. Kangiwa said that as part of NIHOTOUR’s mandate, the institute will offer manpower training and capacity building for practitioners in tourism related activities and in particular, the outdoor tourism activities of the Compass Crew in hiking, walking and climbing as a way of boosting the country’s tourism – base.

In his remark, the leader of the delegation and Chairman of Compass Crew, Alhaji Hussaini Yeldu, said the group was established with the intent to escape the crowded city via walk, hike, and climb with among nature loving companions, noting that in addition, Compass Crew organises outdoor events and that promote healthy living and of recreational benefits as well as promote economic development. He said the visit was to seek for partnership with NIHOTOUR in exploring the vast tourism potential of the country, especially outdoor tourism related activities in line with best global practices as obtained in other climes.

Yeldu charged the institute to consider researching into the economic benefits and human values inherent in outdoor tourism in Nigeria. This is even as he advocated that priority be given to outdoor tourism events in view of their potential in the promotion of the vast Nigerian eco-tourism system.

