Tourism: Coker tasks stakeholders on recovery plan from Covid – 19

Director- General, Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Mr. Folorunsho Coker, has called on stakeholders in the hospitality and tourism industry to proffer home grown solution which will make the industry to recover from the impact of the COVID – 19 pandemic.

 

Coker gave the charge in is welcome address at the North Central Tourism Stakeholders summit held in Jos over the weekend

 

He said as a nation, Nigeria needed to consider and deploy innovative recovery solutions that were home grown and practical, “tailor made for our specific environment and people.”

 

The director-general said the solutions should offer healing for the people, healing for prosperity and healing for destinations. The Plateau Commissioner for Tourism, Culture and Hospitality, Mrs. Tamwakat Weli in a keynote address commended NTDC for choosing Plateau to host the stakeholders’ forum.

