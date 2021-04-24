…tourism in Akwa Ibom is exciting

Next to her heart is Akwa Ibom tourism, which over the years she has committed to using her resources and her office to drive development and tourists to the state. Last year she was part of the team in partnership with the state government that organised a Fam trip of selected industry players to the state, a process she says is part of the bigger picture for the state. She speaks glowing of the state tourism, describing it as very colourful and exciting. ‘‘Tourism in Akwa Ibom State is exciting.

The experience is very enriching since it covers various aspects, ranging from culinary tourism, eco-tourism, cultural tourism, beach tourism, health and medical tourism, religious tourism, sports as well as recreation tourism to business tourism. ‘‘All these may come as a surprise because most people don’t know that Akwa Ibom State is this blessed.’’

Government should not invest but create enabling environment and policies For the tourism to endure and thrive in the state as a business, she says the government should not be involved in investing but create the right policies and enabling environment for private operators like herself to invest and drive the business. ‘‘On the part of the government, I don’t think they should invest.

They are to create policies and an enabling environment, with the right legal and social framework to ensure that the private sector investments in the various sector grow. ‘‘Since the state’s creation, various administrations have invested across the five major industries and this is why I consider the state blessed.

The current administration is wise not to let these government investments (past and present) go into rot. ‘‘They engaged the PPP strategy. The PPP strategy brings private sector competencies, efficiencies and capital to improving public assets and/or services when government lacks the upfront cash. Companies agree to take on risk and manage responsibility in exchange for profits linked to performance. The present administration led by Mr Udom Emmanuel has consolidated the business tourism aspect by investing in various ventures.

‘‘Akwa Ibom State houses thirty- eight islands spread across three local government areas, and it is still untapped. Akwa Ibom currently has the longest coastal beach line in West Africa; it’s a sight to behold! Tourism blue print in the offing All of these, one thing that will certainly gladdens Asuquo – Ankoh, is a state tourism blue print, which she says is in the offing, just as she is fascinated with the prospect of it’s the state tourism development given the steps be taken by the state government.

‘‘The state currently appointed a vibrant man; Orman Esin, who is passionate and knowledgeable in the tourism space,as the commissioner for tourism. He has the governor’s mandate and is open to new ideas on how to grow the area. We have had frequent interactions and meetings on the possible growth path, and we are currently putting the Akwa Ibom Tourism blueprint together.

‘‘Last year, my company, TravelLab, in conjunction with the Ministry of Tourism, hosted a Farm trip of the Naija7 Wonders team and tour operators led by Mr. Ikechi Uko. It was very successful and has opened lots of discussions with international stakeholders and consultants. The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Ephraim Inyang, says Governor Udom is ready to invest and do more in the tourism space to create more jobs and make it a choice destination. ‘‘Tourism is one of the world’s fastest- growing industries and a major foreign exchange and employment generation for many countries. It is one of the most remarkable economic and social phenomena.’’

