Tourism in Nigeria: Strong, reliable, implementable national policy needed for growth –Odusanwo

Background

Chief Abiodun Odusanwo, President of Institute for Tourism Professionals Nigeria (ITPN) during the recently held Annual General Meeting and Tourism Conference of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) in Abuja, while speaking on the theme of the conference; Tourism in Nigeria: The Way Forward; dissected the challenges and prospects of tourism in Nigeria, proffering solutions to some of the challenges. He noted that at the core of solutions to the myriad of problems facing the sector is the urgent need for strong, reliable and implementable national policy to drive its development and growth.

Tourism in Nigeria

The theme for the AGM which is ‘Tourism in Nigeria: The Way Forward’ not only is it apt, but couldn’t have come at a better time than now when the tourism industry in the country is still struggling to find its feet after several decades of existence and still remains a toddler. I therefore see the theme of the AGM as a clarion call to all stakeholders and key players in the industry to wake up from their slumber and do the needful in the interest of the growth of the industry as well as in the overall interest for the socio-economic good, progress and development of the country. Tourism has the economic potency and potentials for revenue generation, job offers and employment opportunities, poverty reduction and eradication and social values for tradition and cultural cohesion as well as a machinery for peace building and understanding among all creeds across the globe. Tourism, as an industry, has gone through several stages and processes of growth and development for centuries and it is still undergoing these developmental processes, waxing stronger by the day as an economic activity of immense value and as a contributor to the economy of several nations which makes it a socio-economic force to be reckoned with.

Nigeria is a tourism haven for the global community

Indeed, Nigeria is greatly endowed with a variety of tourism products Nigeria and lots of aesthetic natural and cultural resources that are advantageous potentials for tourism and community development if well planned and implemented. Tourism is a multidisciplinary and multifaceted sector that involves social, economic, medical, physical, cultural, political and religious aspects of life. Among the major tourism potentials that Nigeria is endowed with include Cultural tourism, Eco-tourism, Conference tourism and Sports tourism. With over 300 different ethnic groups and languages, Nigeria is one of the richest nations in the world as far as culture is concerned. Culture is therefore the most important tourism product that the country can package and project to the world. Nigerian culture is exhibited in variety of forms. Nigeria is also endowed with enormous wild life and scenic natural environment which are available at most of the national parks across the country. Another area of Nigeria’s tourism potential is conference tourism, with the sprawling city of Abuja, the nation’s federal capital playing host to several local and international conferences, Seminars and Workshops, thus, opening the gate for the influx of visitors from all over the world. All these put together, makes Nigeria a tourism haven to the global community. Surprisingly, this is not the case as the country is still lagging far behind such major world economies like the United States, India, Brazil, Tanzania, Morocco, South Africa, Egypt, Zimbabwe and Kenya; that have been trail blazers in tourism as a great source of revenue earnings into their economies.

Multiple effects of tourism

It could be argued that at the moment, tourism seem to be the only viable sector of all public enterprise to bail the country out its present economic predicaments. Because tourism is not only known to be the greatest earner of global foreign receipts; it is also the world’s fastest growing economic sector. Tourism is regarded as the world’s most important source of employment. It stimulates enormous investment, infrastructure, most of which also help to improve the living conditions of local people, and provides governments with substantial tax revenues. The tourist trade is the most important item in world trade with its attendant overwhelming economic impacts. Thus, an effective implementation of tourism programme will definitely stimulate the growth of the economy of Nigeria.

Challenges of Nigerian tourism

While most countries are reaping from the enormous benefits of tourism, unfortunately, Nigeria is yet to be a major key player in this booming world global economic trend. The reason is that not enough attention and adequate budgetary provisions are made to cater for the sector. More so, the political will require to implement most of tourism related programmes and projects is lacking. This has been the situation of the tourism sector in the country and until we collectively begin to see and take tourism as a very serious business, we may end up moving in same circle. There are also other resolvable issues that affect tourism industry in which those in authority are yet to address appropriately in Nigeria. These issues include among others: Weak tourism policy, absence of adequate tourism legislations, insufficient funding, lack of community participation, inaccurate planning, insecurity, poor implementation, weak monitoring team and lack of professional workforce and evaluation. From the ITPN perspectives, one of the major problems that affect the tourism industry in Nigeria, is the inadequacy of professionals as well as lack of their considerable involvement in the formulation, planning, implementation and monitoring of tourism policies. More so, those whose policies are made for and the experts in the field are not incorporated in the process or carried along in tourism growth and development matters. Furthermore, the absence of a sound and vibrant policy on tourism education has undoubtedly robbed this country of the much-needed manpower that could assist in harnessing the abundant resources in the tourism sector beckoning for attention and development. Above all, we believe there are gaps in terms of coordination of tourism programmes and activities among the various key players and critical stakeholders both in the public and private sectors of the industry that must be addressed otherwise the industry will continue to operate at cross purposes with the key operators.

The way forward

What is the future of tourism in Nigeria? What are the implementable solutions to the lack of growth and development of tourism in Nigeria? What is the way forward if tourism is to take its rightful place in the scheme of economic affairs of the country? These, I believe are some of the questions on the lips of every tourism friendly and tourism practitioner that means well for the industry in the country. These questions are very valid and pertinent arising from the insufficient attention, improper policies and the general indifference and apathy that that the country has towards the development of this all important sector of the economy. The scenario becomes more alarming and worrisome against the background of the fast decaying fortunes and infrastructure of most Nigerian tourist sites and the dying by the day of our national tourism and cultural festivals.

Therefore, there is urgent need to address these intractable challenges and problems bedeviling the tourism sector in the country. For we cannot talk about effective tourism development when those factors that directly or indirectly inhibit its growth and developments are not being adequately addressed. It is hereby suggested that Nigeria should come up with a strong, reliable and implementable national policy on Tourism for the country whose thrust is to develop sustainable tourism by capitalising on the country’s tourism area of optimal advantage as the basis for marketing and promoting its domestic and international tourism within the confinement of the world tourism market and open up Nigeria as a major tourist destination in Africa through the development of international tourism and promotion of domestic tourism. But while the above are being done, the followings must take centre stage of concern and be adequately addressed: Security; planning, research and development; promotion and marketing; inadequate funding; monitoring and evaluation; shortage of qualified personnel; lack of infrastructure; tourism policy summersault; inadequate legal provisions; and stakeholders working at cross purposes among others. At ITPN, we are seriously addressing the issue of skill gaps within the industry and qualified/competent professional practices. Because we believe that the backbone of a functional and sustainable tourism industry is hinged on the quality of its workforce. Our collaboration and partnership with training providers in the travel, tourism and hospitality sector while we undertake the certification upon confirmation of satisfactory conducts in competency tests and performances are already yielding fruitful results. Soon, no one will be allowed to practice in the industry without proper certification to do so. It is our way of sanitising the industry and providing the much needed manpower and workforce in the sector by eliminating incompetency and quackery. For effective implementation and performance of the ITPN mandate, the Secretariat is adequately staffed with competent and dedicated workforce. The Institute has also achieved and acquired the ISO 9001 certification from the Standard Organisation of Nigeria, a proof of our competence as a certificate awarding body in the nation’s travel-tourism, hospitality and other related trades. ITPN has registered its presence in some states of the federation as part of its efforts to bring its services to practitioners and interested members of the public willing to pursue a career in tourism and its other related trades.

