Tourism institute to partner Chinese Embassy on training

Deputy Director, Media and Public Relations National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Mr Ahmed Sule, has said the institute will collaborate with the Chinese Embassy to enhance staff capacity building to enhance its services.

The Director-General of NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, said that the collaboration with the Chinese Embassy on building the capacity of the institute’s staff would help to enhance their performance in delivering the Institute’s mandate of providing personnel training for the Nigerian Travel Tourism and Hospitality industry. Kangiwa had paid courtesy visit to the office of the Economic and Commercial Counselor, Mr Wu Lyufan, at the Chinese Embassy in Abuja.

He observed that China had a global reputation in manpower training and development, particularly its skills acquisition and hands-on training, which NIHOTOUR would be delighted to benefit from.

The NIHOTOUR boss reiterated the commitment and resolve of the Federal Government to revitalize all sectors of the economy, in the light of the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, saying that “the travel, tourism and hospitality sub-sector was hardest hit by the pandemic, due to restrictions placed on the movement of people globally.

“Since its establishment over three decades ago, NIHOTOUR has trained over 10,000 certified International Air Transport Association (IATA) personnel in the nation’s Travel and Tourism industry. It has also attained the best IATA training centre status in Africa and among the top 10 best IATA training centres globally. “The institute will do better if its staff receive training and retraining to upscale their knowledge, in line with new global skills and innovations in personnel training for the travel tourism and hospitality industry,” he said.

