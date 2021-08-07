Tourism is most viable sector in Nigeria, says Kangiwa

The Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, has disclosed that despite the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on tourism that the sector remains the most viable sector in Nigerian economy, therefore, he called on both the government and private sector to pay serious attention to its development and promotion.

He made the call during his welcome address at this year’s annual Master Lecture Series organsied by NIHOTOUR in Abuja. According to the DG, the choice of the theme for the 2021 lecture is to address the skill-gap prevalent in the industry especially on compliance with COVID-19 protocol guidelines by the opertors in the conduct of travel activities in the country.

Kangiwa stressed that while government’s proactive measures and efforts must be appreciated at stemming the tide of the spread of the virus, stakeholders in the sector must deploy the use of modern technology to adequately equip themselves with the necessary skills for effective service delivery without compromising their safety and wellbeing and that of the customers against COVI-19.

This year’s lecture is the fifth in series of the annual event, which is seen as critical part of the academic activities of the institute. It was instituted for the institute to engage with operators and different stakeholders on issues affecting tourism.

Like this: Like Loading...