Tourism is untapped gold in excess of N1.3 trn –NESG

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

A member of the board of the National Economic Summit Group (NESG) Mr. Udeme Ufot has described Nigeria’s tourism and hospitality sector as an untapped gold mine worth over N1.3 trillion. Ufot said that all that was required of stakeholders is to examine and adopt best practices to optimize the sector’s potential benefits.

In a remark at a webinar conference organised by the Tourism and Hospitality Industries Thematic group of the NESG, in collaboration with the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law (NBA SL), with the theme “regulatory governance framework for the Tourism and Hospitality sectors under the Nigerian constitution,” Ufot reiterated NESG’s commitment to collaboration and serves as a platform for engagement to dissect constitution and sectoral regulations related to the tourism and hospitality sector in Nigeria. He said the webinar was sequel to a national forum on tourism and hospitality in Nigeria, which held on August 19, 2021.

He reiterated the position of the law with regards to tourism and hospitality under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria vis-a-vis a judgment of the Supreme Court (SC) in the Honourable Minister for Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation vs Honourable Attorney- General of Lagos State (the “Hotel Licensing Case”), adding that it impacted the sector’s development and growth.

The Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Dr Ifeoma Anyanwutaku, said that Nigeria is blessed with monuments, natural plains and various endowments that should make it an attractive destination for tourists. Dr Anyanwutaku reiterated the need to review existing legislative frameworks and the creation of a one-stop centre for licensing and permit requirements to eradicate confusion, engendering desired growth, and attract local and foreign investments to Nigeria.

 

