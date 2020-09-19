Travel & Tourism

Tourism Master Plan: Lagos State Tourism Commissioner commends FTAN

The Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile -Yusuf, has commended the Lagos State chapter of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), on its commitment to developing and promoting the state tourism even as she expressed delight and appreciation over their dedication in reviewing the state tourism master plan. The commissioner who was elated by the conduct of the body made this known while receiving the state tourism master plan that was reviewed by the association to her in her office over the weekend.

She further expressed confidence that the good work done by the federation on the tourism master plan will put Lagos State on the world tourism. She said that the document will further be reviewed thoroughly before presentation to the state governor and then to the state House of Assembly.

In his remark, the Coordinator of the Lagos State chapter of FTAN, Gbenga Sunmonu, said the association has fulfilled the mandate given it to review the document with a view to ease of implementation and take ownership of its as partners in developing and promoting the state tourism in such a way that will be of benefit to all.

Sumonu appreciated the commissioner for the opportunity given to the association to be part of the document review even as he commended the developers of the document and the Lagos State government for the resources expanded in birthing the document. He assured that if all that are required are put in place and proper implementation of the document, that Lagos State is set to be the first destination of choice in Africa because the state has rich and diverse resources and tourism assets to attain this noble height. Sumonu also tasked the commissioner on proper planning and capacity building, saying that without these it will be difficult to achieve the objectives of the tourism master plan.

However, he noted that there were serious gaps in the document, which FTAN in its review had to plug and make it easier for implementation. He further pledged the commitment of the private sector in taking ownership of the document, while charging the commissioner to initiate policies that will further boost tourism development in the state and change existing laws and regulations that are detrimental to the development of the sector. Meanwhile, FTAN Vice President for South West, Otunba Ayo Olumoko, convened the delight of FTAN President, Alhaji Saleh Rabo and the Board of Trustees Chairman, Chief Samuel Alabi, to the commissioner and the state governor, for their commitment to the tourism sector even as he pledged the readiness of FTAN to continue to partner with the state government.

This is even as the Senior Special Adviser to the governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Solomon Bonu, expressed happiness over the existing relationship between the state government and the federation, saying that urging them to continue to work with the ministry and the state government.

