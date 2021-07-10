Travel & Tourism

Tourism master plan will unlock Lagos' potential, says Sanwo -Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo – Olu, has declared that the state is poised to be counted as top five leading tourist destinations in Africa, with an eye on top spot in the global space. The governor made this known last week during the public presentation of the state Tourism Master Plan, Arts and Culture Policy, which he said, is intended to ‘unlock the tourism potentials of the state.’

The journey to this epoch making event was started by his predecessor in officer, former governor Akinwunmi Ambode, who floated the tourism master plan idea and worked with Ernst Young, a consulting firm, to put the plan together but couldn’t see to the end product before leaving office.

However, Sanwo – Olu dusted it up and reworked it in line with his administration’s agenda, got the stakeholders inputs and finally made the historic public presentation. Represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, Sanwo – Olu stated that the tourism potentials of the state are yet to be fully harnessed, as such the policy is an attempt to unlock these potentials.

He further disclosed that it is an evidence of his administration’s commitment to inclusiveness and stakeholders’ partnership since the tourism sector is private sector led. To this end, he said the private sector through its various relevant stakeholders were part of the document, noting that it was reviewed to reflect the policy thrust of his government, which is hinged on the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda with the Entertainment and Tourism pillars of the agenda being the focal points.

He then put in perspective the intention of the document: “The Launch speaks of our sincere intention to better the lot of Lagosians, promote ease of doing business, attract more tourists to our State and domestic tourism activities in the Centre of Excellence.’’ He also revealed that the document focuses among others on such strategic areas as cultural heritage, film, art, entertainment, business, meetings, incentives, conferences, beach, leisure, nature and wellness tourism. In terms of details, the document points attention to the short, medium and long term plan and execution guidelines for the state tourism, arts and culture operations.

He, therefore, enjoined all tourism, arts and culture as well as allied business stakeholders to take advantage of the provisions of the document to advance the course of the state in attaining top global rating in tourism. In his message, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who was represented by the Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Folorunsho Coker, emphaised the importance of collaboration between the state government at the three tiers and all the stakeholders.

While in her address, Akinbile-Yusuf, declared that the document is geared at the transformation of the state into a major African tourism and entertainment hub by exploring and promoting the potentials that abound in the state as well as integrating the thriving entertainment and arts industry as a viable platform to attract visitors and create jobs in the state.

“It proposes a bold and auspicious mission for Lagos for the next 15-20 years. And our vision in Lagos is to be one of the top vibrant tourism destinations in Africa and be recognised as the face of arts in Africa,” said the commissioner. On his part, the Special Adviser to the governor, Solomon Bonu, said the document provides holistic approach to the implementation of tourism activities across the state. He also stated that: “There is a plan by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to train 500 youths as tour guides from the five IBILE (Ikorodu, Badagry, Ikeja, Lagos and Epe) divisions of the state.” Awards of excellence and recognisation were presented by the state government to some of the operators in the state. These include: Nike Davies- Okundaye, Alibaba, Tarzan Balogun, Ikechi Uko, Moses Babatope, Mrs. Bolanle Austen-Peters, Goge Africa and Federation of Tourism Associations in Nigeria (FTAN), Lagos State chapter.

Our Reporters

