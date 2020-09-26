News

Tourism must benefit everybody globally –UNWTO

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

As tourism operators and countries of the world mark World Tourism Day (WTD) tomorrow, the Secretary General of the United Nations World Tourism Organsiation (UNWTO), Zurab Pololikashvili, has charged countries to pay greater attention to tourism and deploy it in the development of the rural communities as it has over the years transformed many rural communities. Pololikashvili gave this charge in his goodwill message to mark this years’ WTD, which is celebrated yearly under UNWTO to draw attention of the global community to the economic power of kingtourism as tourism is said to be the largest employer of labour with one in every 10 jobs coming from the sector.

Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile are the joint host countries for the global celebration this year while every member state of UNWTO, including Nigeria, are expected to host different events across their various towns and cities to mark the day. The theme for this year’s celebration is Tourism and Rural Development.

Taking his cue from this, the UNWTO scribe noted that: “Tourism and Rural Development – is particularly relevant as we face up to an unprecedented crisis. Tourism has proven to be a lifeline for many rural communities. ‘”However, its true force still needs to be fully deployed.

The sector is not just a leading source of employment, particularly for women and youth. It also provides opportunities for territorial cohesion and socio-economic inclusion for the most vulnerable regions. “Tourism helps rural communities hold onto their unique natural and cultural heritage, supporting conservation projects, including those safeguarding endangered species, lost traditions or flavours.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Covid-19: NNPC, NDPC, Seplat donate palliatives to Edo, Delta, Imo states

Posted on Author Chijioke Iremeka

S eplat Petroleum Development Company Plc with its joint venture partners, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) Limited has made donations to Edo, Delta and Imo states to help boost their fight against the coronavirus. According to the company, the donation is part of its Corporate Social Responsibility […]
News

Builders seek revival of Nigeria’s steel industry

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

Unsustainable Nigeria is a net importer of steel with negative trade balance of $1.27 billion in 2018     Professional builders under the auspices of the Nigerian institute of building (NIOB) have called on the Federal Government to revive the nation’s steel industry for the production of standard iron materials. Such production, the institute said, […]
News

Nigeria records 624 new COVID-19 cases in 18 states

Posted on Author Reporter

…Lagos discharges 51 Nigerians, 11 foreigners The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC), on Tuesday announced 624 new COVID-19 cases in 18 states in the nation, with Lagos topping the chart with 212 of them. By the latest figures, Lagos is way ahead of reportes cases with 14, 848, with the FCT a distant second […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: