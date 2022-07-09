Travel & Tourism

Tourism operators call for professional service delivery by quality personnel to uplift sector

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

With global tourism focused on recovery, tourism operators in Nigeria have called for the emergent of quality professionals with the right competencies and skill set to deliver on the promise of the sector, noting that enhanced professionalism is vital to effective customers’ service. These points were noted by a number of tourism professionals during a one-day workshop organised by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja chapter of the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN) on the theme; Effective customer service delivery for tourism and hospitality. In her welcome remark, the Chairman of the FCT chapter of ITPN, Dr. (Mrs.) Ebikaboere Seimodei, charged the operators on quality service delivery, saying that is the only way the sector can flourish, noting that a flourishing tourism sector would greatly boost the economy of the country because of its multiplier effect.

Seimodei then called on the operators to support the effort of ITPN in capacity development for enhanced service delivery. Goodwill messages were delivered by the Presidents of ITPN, Chief Abiodun Odusanwo; National Association of Nigeria Travel Agents (NANTA), Mrs. Susan Akporiaye; and Hotel Owners Forum of Abuja (HOFA), Barrister Funmi Kazeem, respectively. While the Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Nura Sani Kangiwa, who was the special guest of honour and represented by Dr. Taiwo Famogbiyele, Director, General Studies, Research and Development (NIHOTOUR), in his keynote address, affirmed that the success of harnessing the country’s tourism potentials is dependent on the quality of professionals in the sector.

He noted that there is urgent need for adequate sensitisation in terms of education and impacting of relevant training and skills. Some of the papers’ presenters at the workshop include: Alhaji Abdulmalik Hassan (Effective Customer Service Delivery for Tourism and Hospitality Professionals); and Captain Emmanuel LordsGreat (Re-Inventing Customer Experience for Tourism and Hospitality Industry). Certificates were presented to participants at the end of the workshop.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

