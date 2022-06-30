News

Tourism operators kick against Nigeria’s hosting of UNWTO conference

Posted on

Tourism operators in Nigeria under the auspices of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) have kicked against the planned hosting of the United Nations World Tourism Organisations (UNWTO) first conference on cultural tourism and creative industries by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture. The association said it was of no benefit to either the Nigerian tourism industry or its operators and therefore, resolved to stay away from participating in it. This development was disclosed in Lagos yesterday at a press conference addressed by the President of FTAN, Nkwereuwem Onung, where he made known the position of the operators on the conference.

He advanced reasons why President Muhammadu Buhari should prevail on the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, to shelve the planned conference. Recall that Mohammed had recently inaugurated a central planning committee to organise the UNWTO conference, which is billed to hold between November 14 and 17 as part of events slated for the reopening of the National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos; which is currently being renovated through the Nigeria Bankers’ Committee. According to Onung, the federation has written a formal letter to President Buhari on the matter, stating why hosting the conference is inimical to Nigeria. The letter was titled; Hosting of United Nations World Tourism Organisation’s first conference on cultural tourism and creative industries: A wild goose chase of no benefit to Nigeria and Nigerian cultural tourism and creative industries.

 

Our Reporters

