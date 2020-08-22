Tourism operators unfold top rated honeymoon destinations in Nigeria

The ongoing webinar by members of the Top 100 Tourism Personalities Club through Naija7 Wonders platform has continued to make astounding revelations on some amazing tourist sites in Nigeria, with some of them quite enchanting and in their rustic state and not yet in the public domain. In one of the recent sessions of the weekly online conference, with the theme: ‘Places to Visit in Nigeria: Issues of Access and Security,’ some of the discussants, all tourism stakeholders, dwelling on some of the top rated fascinating sites for honeymooners to explore.

The list include: Obudu Mountain Resorts, Cross River State; Whispering Palms, Iworo Village, Badagry, Lagos State; Ikogosi Warm Springs, Ekiti State; Ifie Mangrove Park, Warri; and Abraka Turf Club, Warri; Delta State; Inagbe Grand Resort, Lagos State; Nike Lake Resort, Abakpa, Nike, Enugu, Enugu State; Ilase Island Resort, Lagos. Shere Hills, Zungu Waterfalls; Assop Falls and Kura Falls; all in Plateau State. Mrs. Chichi Umeasiegbu, who is the chief executive officer of Globallinks Travels and Tours, spoke of the amazing nature of Abraka Turf Club, a private resort owned by Albert Esiri, one of Nigerians most renowned polo players and equestrian enthusiasts. Other choice destinations on her list for honeymooners included Ifie Mangrove Park and Obudu Mountain Resort. She blamed the lack of popularity of these attractions and others dotting the country’s landscape, on Nigerians’ penchant for outbound attractions.

Therefore, she tasked Nigerians, including tourism operators, to focus more on domestic attractions, as Nigeria has a lot to offer its people and visitors, regardless of the class and taste, insisting that what matters in tourism is not necessarily the exotic and sophisticated elements but the experience on offer.

On the bucket list of the Chief Executive Officer of Franknews, online tourism portal, Franklin Ihejirika, are: Nike Lake Resort, Ikogosi Warm Spring and Inagbe Grand Resort. According to him, these are luxury attractions, particularly Inagbe Grand Resort, which combines boutique offerings with its natural elements.

He lamented the dearth of information on the different offerings available in the country for lack of patronage of some of the attractions, while urging Nigerians to endeavour to look indoors while planning their trips. While on his part, the Supervisor for Environment and Tourism, Badagry Local Government Area, Samason Apata Nunayon, drew attention to the various offerings of his country home, Badagry, which he said comes with a potpourri of attractions for different people.

“There are also lots of festivals in Badagry which tourists can attend, like: Black Heritage Festival, Diaspora Festival, Miss Tourism, Badagry Mega Concert, Coconut Festival,’’ he said, adding that: “Badagry is very peaceful and secure.’’

Plateau State, which is noted for its sobriquet, as the: ‘Home of tourism and peace,’ was also on focus, with the special adviser in the office of the deputy governor and Vice President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), North Central, John-Likita Best, speaking extensively on some of the suffusing offerings of his state. “Plateau State tourism potential is still virgin, investors and tourists are advised to come and explore, the Shere Hills and Zungu Waterfalls are fascinating, the weather in Plateau is an amazing feature to experience,” he said even as he added that: ‘‘Plateau State has the most unique and spectacular waterfalls in Nigeria.’’

