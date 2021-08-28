News

Tourism stakeholders call for use of technology for development, recovery

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Stakeholders in the tourism sector have called for the use of technology to develop and recover tourism following rise in technology and the impact of COVID – 19 on tourism. This was part of the resolutions agreed on at the end of the one-day Tourism Stakeholders’ Interactive Meeting held in Calabar, Cross River State, with the theme:

The Use of Digital Technology to Revamp Tourism and Hospitality Industry Amidst COVID-19 and Security Challenges in Nigeria.” The meeting was organised by the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), with the Director General, Folorunsho Coker and others in attendance.

In a communiqué issued after the meeting, the stakeholders described domestic tourism as six times larger than international tourism, while emphasising the need for the government to invest more in infrastructure development to aid the digital revolution.

It further stated that: “The Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) has taken a bold step to collaborate with digital platforms like Facebook, Google and Wikimedia. It is highly recommended that other stakeholders should follow suit and collaborate. “That domestic tourism is by far more beneficial to the country than international tourism. It contributed about N7billion, amounting to 4.4% contribution to GDP as at 2019 and is a sufficient baseline for ascending socio-economic growth. “That all Stakeholders in the Industry should as a matter of urgency embrace technology to aid their businesses. “That deliberate attempts should be made by the government to provide adequate, accessible and interest friendly funding for the industry such as the establishment of the Tourism Development Fund (TDF). “That government should create an enabling environment for improved synergy amongst the various stakeholders in the tourism industry.”



