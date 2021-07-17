Tourism stakeholders tasked to push for review of laws affecting sector

Thursday July 8 was an epoch in the annals of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) as it not only successfully conducted its 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) but also held a seamless general election that ushered in a new executive council for the body, marking the beginning of a new era for the umbrella body for private sector tourism associations in the country. Held at the Rockview Hotel Royale, Abuja, the gathering, with the theme; Constitution review as it affects Tourism Development in Nigeria; was attended by delegates from the 22 registered associations of the federation, other tourism stakeholders and allied bodies, as well the government with heads and officials of some of the parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, including the minister, who was represented by the director of domestic tourism.

Nkereuwem Onung: This AGM marks a new beginning for FTAN

At the formal opening ceremony paving the way for the conduct of the federation’s business, the tune for the event was set by the Acting President of the federation, Nkereuwem Onung, in his welcome address, when he said he it was a great delight to host the event this year as an onsite gathering given the fact that last year’s AGM was held virtually due to COVID – 19. He also paid tribute to the late president of the body, Alhaji Saleh Rabo, who died on April 16, paving the way for him to step in the gap from his position as first deputy president. The effect of COVID-19, he said is still very much alive, with tourism business still on the back foot while lamenting the lack of support from the government. ‘‘Unfortunately for tourism and hospitality, there has been no attempt by government to mitigate the economic effect of this deadly disease on our members,’’ he said even as he called for government to turn a new leaf. ‘‘I therefore, call on government to extend palliatives to the hospitality and tourism sector.’’ He gave a review of his stewardship within the last three months of taking charge of the federation, highlighting some of the major marks while also projecting into the future by giving a roadmap. ‘‘We have made significant progress in the last three months. We visited some elders, the ministry and some parastatals related to our sector where we initiated robust and significant discussions that will enhance the visibility and fortunes of FTAN going forward. ‘‘I believe this Annual General Meeting/ Conference will mark the beginning of a new federation. The theme of the conference should further enlighten us on our rights/obligations, constitutional engagement, powers and responsibilities within the Nigerian state especially with the impact of the Supreme Court judgement of 2013.

‘‘After this conference, we should be in a position to engage strategically every important player in our industry and confront them with the relevant statistics and programmes that will change the fortunes of tourism in Nigeria. ‘‘We need to determine and to also propagate the contributions of tourism to our national Gross Domestic Product (GDP). We should also galvanise the member associations that make up the federation to contribute their parts to our industry growth. ‘‘Engage, negotiate and lobby governments, relevant institutions within and outside Nigeria to extend our visibility and relevance. It will also be necessary to rebrand the federation.’’ The ceremony was spiced with cultural dance entertainment by an Abuja-based dance troupe and goodwill messages by some of the heads of parastatals that attended the event.

Nura Kangiwa: Govt is putting in place policies to enable tourism thrive

Nura Kangiwa, who is the director general of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), congratulated the federation for yet another AGM in its history while challenging it to continue to soldier on, ‘‘in our collective efforts to reposition the tourism industry for better results.’’ While acknowledging the multi- faceted nature and multiplier effect of the sector, he, however, lamented the multi – layered tax regime of the country, which has adversely affected tourism operators with no tax rebate or holiday as it is the case in other climes. ‘‘This burden of multiplicity of taxes has weigh down hospitality and tourism industry and have continued to deter potential tourists from Nigeria,’’ he lamented. Despite this development, he commended the government for making efforts at creating enabling conditions for the survival of the sector. ‘‘It is expedient to note that government is putting in place policies that will create an enabling environment for investments and businesses in the hospitality and tourism industry to develop in line with emerg-ing global trends. ‘‘However, such policies must go through legislative processes which, we all know, are cumbersome and slow. When these policies become legislative acts, I am sure operators in this service industry will see enhanced tourism activities which will in turn increase competitiveness in the industry.’’

Segun Runsewe: Oil is good but tourism is our future

Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, director general of the National Council of Arts and Culture (NCAC), gave a stimulating goodwill message and charged the federation and stakeholders to be committed and forthright in their various businesses so as to ensure that Nigerian tourism continues on the ascendancy curve. The called for the need to be realistic by tempering expectations and doing what is right to develop and promote the sector. He tasked the operators to have a high power level session to brain storm on the way forward for tourism while insisting that having the right legislations in place is good but that it will not move tourism anywhere if other factors are not considered and pushed. ‘‘Tourism is the sector that will save all of us but we must be ready to challenge the status quo,’’ he said while calling attention to patronising Nigeria. ‘‘If we don’t buy our own, patronise our own and believe our own then we have not started.’’

Ibrahim Goni: Blueprint for tourism development is needed

The Conservator General of the National Parks Service (NPS), Dr, Ibrahim Goni, who was represented by Abong E. Abong, assistant conservator general, described the theme of the AGM as very apt given that Nigeria is in the grip of constitution review. He, therefore, challenged FTAN and tourism stakeholders, on developing appropriate blueprint that would see to the exploration of the benefits of tourism for the national economy and the various operators as well as the larger segment of the country. He also took time to elaborate on the seven national parks and the functions of the NPS while calling on stakeholders to invest in the parks and partner NPS for the development of the eco tourism component of the parks.

Samuel Alabi: Let’s put FTAN on a proper footing

Chief Samuel Alabi, who is the chairman of FTAN’s board of trustees, in his speech spoke extensively on various aspects of the life of the federation and developments within the Nigerian tourism space over the last couple of months. On the election slated to hold, he charged the various contesters to be circumspect and play according to rules and note that it is a call for service and not for personal aggrandizement while wishing for the emergency of the best candidates that would take the federation to the next level. He called for the proper activation of the executive council of the federation, decrying the present situation where every issue of the federation is handled by the council. This, he said is not proper as the daily running of the federation is that of the executive while the council engages with policy matters. Also, he challenged them to see to the update of its record at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), as this is very important for proper operation as a corporate entity. On membership drive, he called for recruit of more corporate bodies into the federation as this will raise the profile of the federation and make it more viable. Alabi condemned the multiplicity of associations as not healthy and desirable for the growth and development of the federation. He also called for amendment of the current electorate process of the federation to allow for each association as a group to endorse candidates vying for positions as the present system is opened to abuse by members of the associations who are sponsored delegates. Alabi also came hard on the present of the states and zonal offices, saying that their operations go against the grey of the constitution, with reference to the Lagos State chapter, calling for its operations and books over the years to be scruntised. He acknowledged the immense contributions of Segun Runsewe to the federation and Nigerian tourism while serving as the DG of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) and even in his present position as the DG of NCAC. He, therefore, called on the federation to celebrate and honour him at a more appropriate time. Also, he recommended a long service award and honour for the administration secretary of the federation who by next year would clock 10 years in the employ of the federation.

Chinenye Oragwu:

Allow for state control of resources Barrister Chineye Oragwu, who is a partner at Calmhill Partners and second vice president, Travel, Tourism and Hos-

