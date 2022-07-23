Travel & Tourism

Tourism statistics inspires UN reports on sustainable development

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

Launched at the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, which this year is held around the theme of ‘building back better’ from the pandemic, the United Nations reports draw on United Nations World Tourism Organisation’s (UNWTO) statistical work to track tourism’s role in delivering meaningful progress for people and the planet. Specifically, the UN SG Progress report on SDGs with it statistical annex will serve as an input to the deliberations of the HLFP.

Alongside this, the Sustainable Development Goals Extended Report is aimed at the wider public and provides an overview of all 17 goals with infographics, including those illustrating the relevance of tourism. Prepared in collaboration with the entire UN Statistical System, the reports and their latest available data show that action is needed to accelerate the delivery on the SDGs and to step up national measurement efforts, including for the tourism sector. As demonstrated in section on SDG8 (‘Decent Work and Economic Growth’), tourism, a major force of development was one of the most affected economic sectors by the COVID-19 Pandemic as global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from tourism nearly halved between 2019 and 2020, with wide-reaching consequences for jobs, local businesses and conservation efforts.

On SDG12 (Responsible Production and Consumption), UNWTO’s statistics serve to highlight the importance of national efforts to implement standardized tools like Tourism Satellite Accounts (TSAs) and the System of Environmental-Economic Accounting (SEEA). Both underpin the UNWTO-led Statistical Framework for Measuring the Sustainability of Tourism (MST) that assesses the social, economic and environmental impacts and dependencies of tourism – at national and sub-national levels. These tools also underline the importance of multistakeholder collaboration which is fostered through the Sustainable Tourism Programme of the One Planet network.

As countries build back better and aim to build more sustainable and resilient tourism, various policy frameworks have recognized the need for these measurement tools to guide their efforts and thus contribute to more evidence-based policymaking. Examples at the international and regional level are the UNWTO Recommendations for the Transition to a Green Travel and Tourism Economy and the AlUla Framework for Inclusive Community Development Through Tourism, both welcomed and endorsed by the G20, the European Parliament resolution on establishing a strategy for sustainable tourism, the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Policy Framework, UNWTO General Assembly resolutions and UN Statistical Commission decisions.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

VOLKER HEIDEN: Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja is in harmony with city’s vibrant spirit

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Volker Heiden is the area vice president, Sub-Saharan Africa, Marriott International, he spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on the global leading hotel chain activities across the world with particular reference to Africa and Nigeria   Background Volker Heiden, area vice president, Sub-Saharan Africa, Marriott International, has had an enduring and inspiring career as hotelier of […]
Travel & Tourism

NAFEST 2021: Fayemi, Runsewe meet, set high goals

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The journey to hosting a successful and historic National Festival of Arts and Culture otherwise tagged Ekiti NAFEST 2021 may have began in earnest following a meeting between the governor of Ekiti State, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi and the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, with both […]
Travel & Tourism

TB JOSHUA; We’ve lost one of our most dedicated promoters of Nigerian tourism –Amachree

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Nigeria’s Father of Tourism, Chief Mike Amachree has expressed shock over the death of the Founder and Senior Pastor of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B. Joshua. He expressed condolences to the SCOAN family, the late pastor’s family and Nigerians on the great loss, saying that it is a great loss to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica