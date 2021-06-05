Tourism to overtake oil as major revenue earner –Ohia

The Imo State Commissioner for Tourism, Mazi Uche Ohia, has cautioned on the need to pay greater attention to tourism development and marketing in the country because of its huge potential and multiplier effect, noting that globally tourism has become a major revenue earner than oil and gas. According to him, tourism may soon overtake petroleum as a major revenue earner for many countries hence the time has come for Nigeria to prioritise tourism development. The commissioner made this known when he recently played host to the Director of Evette Institute of Catering, Hotel Management and Fashion Design, Kelchi Anyanwu and his team, in his office. Ohia noted that with the manufacturing of vehicles that do not require petrol to operate, oil may soon become less relevant. He said many countries are now diversifying into tourism as a mainstay of their economy. For Imo State, he said the focus is now on tourism as the governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has given him a matching order to ensure that anything that will revamp tourism in the state is done to make it a viable business that would boost the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state and drive its economy development, with the private sector as the bedrock for this new push. .

The commissioner commended the institute for its immense contribution to the development of manpower for the hospitality industry in the state, attributing its long years of existence to its integrity and persistence. He urged the institute to seek ways of updating and introducing new courses in order to keep pace with the dynamics of the tourism industry. While he noted that the training of hospitality personnel is important to the success of the industry. To this end, he pledged the commitment of his ministry in ensuring that caterers in the industry undergo at least one year training before employment. Also, Ohia assured of the readiness of the ministry in partnering with all stakeholders in the industry for the common goal of taking tourism in the state to greater height.

In his remark, Anyanwu disclosed that the visit was inspired by the commissioner’s overwhelming passion to develop the tourism sector of the state. He described Imo as the number one tourism state in the country even as he pledged the commitment of the institute in partnering with the ministry to develop tourism in the state. On her part, the founder of the institute, Lady Evette Ngozi Anyanwu, revealed that the institute started in 1984 and has main tained excellence in service.

Like this: Like Loading...