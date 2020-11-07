Travel & Tourism

Tourism writers’ body condoles with NCAC DG, Otunba Runsewe over mother’s death

The Association of Nigerian Journalists and Writers of Tourism (ANJET) has condoled with the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, over the death of his mother, Madam Felicia Adesola Runsewe.

In the letter of condolence signed by the as- sociation’s President, Omololu Olumuyiwa, the tourism writers’ body stated that ‘Mama Kaduna’ as she is fondly called was a great person with remarkable qualities. ‘‘We may have lost a rare gem, but we take solace in the legacies she le behind,’’ said ANJET ‘‘Mama was not only a successful businesswom- an, but also a woman of peace and a philanthro- pist.

We know it is hard to get over her death, but we pray that God gives you and the entire family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss. “Losing a loved one is hard. We as an association feel your pain and our prayers are with you and your family,” stated ANJET.

ANJET as a body of travel and tourism journalists and writers devoted to the development, promo- tion and marketing of global tourism through its various activities, which are not limited to journalism and editorial work but also in the area of advocacy, education and enlightenment, agenda setting as well as networking and rallying operators to the course of developing the tourism industr

