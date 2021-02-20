Tourist boat operators call for Falomo ferry terminal to be named after Jakande

Tourist boat and water transport operators in the country have condoled with the family of the late former governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, describing him as one of the best the administrators ever produced in the state and whose legacies would endure forever.

This is even as they canvassed for either Falomo ferry terminal in Ikoyi or Ikorodu ferry terminal to be named after as an honour and way of preserving his name and legacies for future generation to emulate what he means to the state and Nigerians.

Speaking during a condolence visit to his widow, Alhaja Abimbola Jakande, the President of the Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transporters of Nigeria (ATBOWATON), Gani Tarzan Balogun, said the honour will a recognition of the first civilian governor of Lagos to the development of water transportation in the state.

According to Balogun, the late governor in his institutionalised the construction of jetties across the riverine communities in the state, thereby fast tracking the development of the riverine communities. Extolling the virtues and dedication of the late sage to the development of the riverine communities, Balogun noted that Jakande created the enabling environment for the take – off water transportation and recreation in the state, adding that ATBOWATON, as part of its contribution to immortalizing his name, have decided to inaugurate an annual lecture series on water transportation in his memory.

Balogun described Jakande as a cultural icon, who dressed and showcased Nigerian fabrics and encouraged the study and usage of local languages such Egun dialect of the indigenes of Badagry. ‘‘Papa Jakande lived well for the people and helped to empower rural communities and boat operators to boost their trade in Lagos State,” said Balogun.

The wife of Jakande, who received Balogun and his entourage at the private lounge of the Jakande’s family, expressed immense gratitude to Balogun and his team for deeming it fit to condole with the family. She commended the association for its commitment to developing water transportation alongside the state government. “We are indeed happy to receive you today and pray that God remember your good services to the people of Lagos State,’’ she said.

