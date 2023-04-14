Tournament takes centre stage at Ikoyi Club Tennis Clinic

The day-long tournament of the Ikoyi club Easter Holiday Tennis Clinic takes place today at the elite club. It is the 5th edition of the annual Easter Holiday Tennis Clinic organised for junior players. The young ones are expected to exhibit what they have learnt during the clinic in the past five days. Boys and girls between will compete in the age bracket of 5-7 years, 8-10 years, 11-13 years, and 14-16 years. The Oganisers, Ikoyi Club, in collaboration with Leadway Assurance engaged top-rated coaches to give the kids foundational lessons on the sport and today they will be put to test on what they have learnt. The Ikoyi Club Tennis Section Captain, Mrs Chizoba Onuoha, expressed satisfaction with the clinic and also added that the tournament would be very competitive. “We stand for quality delivery at Ikoyi Club 1938. We setvstandard firbothers to follow and that is whatvwe are doing with this youth tennis competition ,” Onuoha said. The junior tennis clinic / tournament, which started on April 11 ends today.