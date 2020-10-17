Travel & Tourism

Tourvest Travel Services introduces Expenseit

Across the globe, employees are utilising technology and mobility to assist them with the management of expense claims. This trend has been rapidly accelerated by the migration from office to remote working which has indirectly pushed companies to relook their internal processes and systems in order to adapt – one such area is expense management.

Travelit, a leading online travel management solution in Africa, has utilised the lockdown period to enhance its expense management product significantly, in order to provide a seamless solution to both the corporate and public sector markets. Expenseit is simple and easy to use: Capture – Submit – Approve – Pay – Interface – Report.

Why Expenseit Significant cost savings; Management of your expense programme; It works with all expense types; Travellers can now upload all their expense slips for approval and reimbursement; Free mobile application; Places expenses in the palm of the users’ hands; Integrated reporting – real time dynamic analytics; Multiple payment solutions; and Reconciliation and export all expenses into your financial system.

