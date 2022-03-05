News

Tout collecting bribe for soldiers crushed in Aba

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

A yet to be identified young man, who worked as one of the touts that collect money for some soldiers of the Nigerian army in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State was crushed to death on Friday evening. The bizarre tragedy struck at the popular Bata Junction around in Aba, the commercial nerve centre of Abia State on Friday evening, around 5:55 pm. Saturday Telegraph learnt that the deceased was chasing after a moving lorry to collect money which the soldiers at Bata Junction have made a daily routine when he surprisingly decided to run under a moving truck.

The consternation if passersby, the deceased ran under a truck belonging to the Abia State Environmental Sanitation Agency (ASEPA) to enable him to cross over to the other side of the road before the lorry he was after could escape him. He however never came out from under the ASEPA truck, as the truck crushed his head beyond recognition and he died instantly.

An eyewitness, Osondu Okechukwu, said he was shocked to see that the soldiers did absolutely nothing and behaved as though they never knew the young man. “These boys don’t hear anything. This is usually what they do at Bata, Obikabia and other notable Junctions in Aba. Boys, who should find jobs to do, are busy running around encouraged by soldiers to intimidate their own people and extort them. “Today, this one is dead and the soldiers are still there as though nothing happened. Imagine how a sane person decided to cross under a moving truck just to go and collect bribes meant for his masters in the Nigerian army. Tomorrow others will still come out.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Iran executes dissident journalist, Ruhollah Zam

Posted on Author Reporter

  Iranian dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam, who was convicted of fomenting violence during the 2017 anti-government protests, was executed on Saturday, Iran’s semi-official Nour news agency reported. Iran’s Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the death sentence of Zam, who was captured in 2019 after years in exile. His Amadnews feed had more than one million […]
News

OPL 245: HEDA alleges conspiracy, seeks legal redress against ex-minister Adoke

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) Resources Centre has raised the alarm on plans by some individuals with ill-intention to manipulate critical institutions of government for their interests, despite claims by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to fighting corruption. This is as the foremost anti-graft organization said its chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, and its other foreign […]
News

Ijaw youths commend Wabote for repositioning NCDMB

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) has commended the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Simbu Wabote, for repositioning and reforming the board, making it the only agency without political interference and using it to champion development across the states in the country. But the IYC warned some people hiding under civil […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica