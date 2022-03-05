Tout collecting bribe for soldiers crushed in Aba

A yet to be identified young man, who worked as one of the touts that collect money for some soldiers of the Nigerian army in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State was crushed to death on Friday evening. The bizarre tragedy struck at the popular Bata Junction around in Aba, the commercial nerve centre of Abia State on Friday evening, around 5:55 pm. Saturday Telegraph learnt that the deceased was chasing after a moving lorry to collect money which the soldiers at Bata Junction have made a daily routine when he surprisingly decided to run under a moving truck.

The consternation if passersby, the deceased ran under a truck belonging to the Abia State Environmental Sanitation Agency (ASEPA) to enable him to cross over to the other side of the road before the lorry he was after could escape him. He however never came out from under the ASEPA truck, as the truck crushed his head beyond recognition and he died instantly.

An eyewitness, Osondu Okechukwu, said he was shocked to see that the soldiers did absolutely nothing and behaved as though they never knew the young man. “These boys don’t hear anything. This is usually what they do at Bata, Obikabia and other notable Junctions in Aba. Boys, who should find jobs to do, are busy running around encouraged by soldiers to intimidate their own people and extort them. “Today, this one is dead and the soldiers are still there as though nothing happened. Imagine how a sane person decided to cross under a moving truck just to go and collect bribes meant for his masters in the Nigerian army. Tomorrow others will still come out.”

