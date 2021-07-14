Business

Touts battle wharf landing fee officials with fake invoices

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

The collection of statutory wharf landing fees from all cargoes leaving the Lagos ports is being threatened by crooked men at the access roads. It was gathered that some unscrupulous men were impersonating the agency’s officials collecting money from unsuspecting importers, truckers and port users with fake invoices.

The fee was introduced by the Lagos State Government in 2009, under the Wharf Landing Fees Law No. 5 of 2009 to ameliorate the harmful consequences of trucking in the port areas. It was imposed on cargoes exiting from Lagos ports into the local government areas of the state with the sole purpose of raising revenue to repair the damaged roads caused by heavy trucks.

The fees include N500 on a 20-feet container, N1,000 on 40- feet and N300 on every vehicle imported through the seaports. Worried by the new trend on the port roads, the Chairman of Lagos State Wharf Landing Fees Authority, Chief Gboyega Salvador-Adebayo, accused management of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) of frustrating its operations and collection of its statutory wharf landing fees. He noted that the authority had lost billions of naira in to the fraudulent people. Salvador-Adebayo alleged that the cold shoulders given to the agency by the NPA had emboldened the impersonators, who wore fake printed vest to disguise as officials of the LWLFA and issued fake receipts to port users. He explained that the LWLFA had to embark on a clandestine operation to apprehend the hoodlums and one of them was caught, wearing the fake jacket, while others escaped through the creeks.

Salvador-Adebayo said: “They are very organised and seem to have the backing from the top. “The one caught who later escaped, unfortunately, was wearing a reflective jacket that bears our name and that of the Nigerian Ports Authority.

It was a nearperfect imitation of our jacket.” He wondered how such levels of security laxity could be tolerated in a supposedly reformed port environment and blamed NPA management’s aloofness for this ugly development. He noted that the syndicates, mindful of the NPA’s lukewarm and uncooperative attitude towards the authority, exploited the gap to impersonate its officials, operate in the ports and collect huge sums of money from unsuspecting port users including big-time shippers with fake invoices. Also, the chairman alleged that companies such as Guinness and Coca-Cola, Leventis had not been cooperative and compliants, however, he commended Dangote Group and Flour Mills for their patriotism. He said: “NPA allowed this unfortunate misdeed to happen.

If we had gotten that necessary cooperation from Hadiza Bala Usman-led NPA, this large-scale extortion would not have happened. “But the woman rather constituted an impediment on our way. No one knows for how long these criminals had operated before we caught up with them and how much they had illegally collected which l assume could be billions of naira.” The chairman said that the authority operations had been streamlined into a one-stop payment. Salvador-Adebayo unfolded new operational strategies his administration would deploy to ensure more revenues are raked in into the coffers of the Lagos State, noting that the authority would work with consultants and professionals for optimal output. According to him, “surveyors are to be paid to evaluate vessels and their consignments in order to determine the accruable fees collectable by the Lagos State Wharf Landing Fees Authority.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

‘NIPCO holds 35% Nigeria’s LPG supply market’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

NIPCO supplied 35 per cent of Nigeria’s Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in 2020, as a depot operator and supplier to marketers.   Managing Director of NIPCO, Suresh Kumar, disclosed this on the sidelines of the firm 17th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company, explained survival strategy, which the company deployed in the year 2020, […]
Business

US weekly jobless claims drop below 500,000; layoffs lowest since 2000

Posted on Author Reporter

  The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell below 500,000 last week for the first since the COVID-19 pandemic started more than a year ago, signaling the labor market recovery had entered a new phase amid a booming economy. That was reinforced by other data on Thursday showing U.S.-based employers in […]
Business

Sterling Bank targets N47bn gross earnings in Q4’20

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Sterling Bank Plc has said it is targeting to achieve N46.730 billion gross earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020. In Q4 earning forecast obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the bank also projected to rake in N37.601 billion in interest income. Its projection for profit before tax stood at N1.232 billion and N1.171 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica