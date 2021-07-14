Touts battle wharf landing fee officials with fake invoices

The collection of statutory wharf landing fees from all cargoes leaving the Lagos ports is being threatened by crooked men at the access roads. It was gathered that some unscrupulous men were impersonating the agency’s officials collecting money from unsuspecting importers, truckers and port users with fake invoices.

The fee was introduced by the Lagos State Government in 2009, under the Wharf Landing Fees Law No. 5 of 2009 to ameliorate the harmful consequences of trucking in the port areas. It was imposed on cargoes exiting from Lagos ports into the local government areas of the state with the sole purpose of raising revenue to repair the damaged roads caused by heavy trucks.

The fees include N500 on a 20-feet container, N1,000 on 40- feet and N300 on every vehicle imported through the seaports. Worried by the new trend on the port roads, the Chairman of Lagos State Wharf Landing Fees Authority, Chief Gboyega Salvador-Adebayo, accused management of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) of frustrating its operations and collection of its statutory wharf landing fees. He noted that the authority had lost billions of naira in to the fraudulent people. Salvador-Adebayo alleged that the cold shoulders given to the agency by the NPA had emboldened the impersonators, who wore fake printed vest to disguise as officials of the LWLFA and issued fake receipts to port users. He explained that the LWLFA had to embark on a clandestine operation to apprehend the hoodlums and one of them was caught, wearing the fake jacket, while others escaped through the creeks.

Salvador-Adebayo said: “They are very organised and seem to have the backing from the top. “The one caught who later escaped, unfortunately, was wearing a reflective jacket that bears our name and that of the Nigerian Ports Authority.

It was a nearperfect imitation of our jacket.” He wondered how such levels of security laxity could be tolerated in a supposedly reformed port environment and blamed NPA management’s aloofness for this ugly development. He noted that the syndicates, mindful of the NPA’s lukewarm and uncooperative attitude towards the authority, exploited the gap to impersonate its officials, operate in the ports and collect huge sums of money from unsuspecting port users including big-time shippers with fake invoices. Also, the chairman alleged that companies such as Guinness and Coca-Cola, Leventis had not been cooperative and compliants, however, he commended Dangote Group and Flour Mills for their patriotism. He said: “NPA allowed this unfortunate misdeed to happen.

If we had gotten that necessary cooperation from Hadiza Bala Usman-led NPA, this large-scale extortion would not have happened. “But the woman rather constituted an impediment on our way. No one knows for how long these criminals had operated before we caught up with them and how much they had illegally collected which l assume could be billions of naira.” The chairman said that the authority operations had been streamlined into a one-stop payment. Salvador-Adebayo unfolded new operational strategies his administration would deploy to ensure more revenues are raked in into the coffers of the Lagos State, noting that the authority would work with consultants and professionals for optimal output. According to him, “surveyors are to be paid to evaluate vessels and their consignments in order to determine the accruable fees collectable by the Lagos State Wharf Landing Fees Authority.”

