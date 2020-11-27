Toward proper sanitation in Lagos markets

In Africa, poor sanitation in the market is a major issue of serious health concerns to the government, traders and other stakeholders. Being the commercial, industrial and economic hub of the country, Lagos boasts a variety of markets scattered across the State. The most popular of the lot are spare parts, food, clothes and computer accessories markets.

Considering Lagos’ huge population, these markets regularly experience high patronage, thus making them centres of constant trading and allied activities. Naturally, this portends good omens to the traders and buyers alike, as the respective aspirations of both are met.

However, in as much as heightened market activities has a positive implication on the economic development of the State, it is important to draw attention to the need to constantly maintain proper hygiene across all markets in the State. This particularly concerns most food markets.

In line with the commitment of the State government to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment, on October 8th, 2019, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu introduced the concept of ‘Reduce, Reuse and Recycle’ as a major thrust of waste management in the State. The underlining principle behind the initiative is the need for the residents to embrace a new culture of waste management.

Being places of intense activities, where diverse people converge for sundry reasons, if not properlymanaged, markets are easily susceptible to unhealthy practices. Whereas many markets set a poor example with unsanitary conditions and unhygienic conducts, marketplaces should, of necessity, imbibe suitable market administration, healthy sanitation, proper waste disposal and continuous education of food vendors and customers. Since a healthy people, as they say, translates to a healthy society, the Sanwo-Olu administration, understandably places high premium on proper sanitation.

This explains why Health and Environment remains an integral part of the administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S (acronyms for Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Environment, Education and Technology, Making Lagos a 21ST Economy, Entertainment and Tourism and Governance and Security) Developmental Agenda.

Upon assumption of office, Governor Sanwo-Olu revealed that, to keep the environment clean and healthy, his administration will reorganize the waste management system by getting LAWMA to deliver better on its mandate as the regulator, while the PSP model will be made to respond better to waste collection. That was before the advent of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

With the coming of the pandemic, sufficient attention has now been accorded the need to embrace appropriate sanitation by all and sundry. Till date, simple sanitation habits such as regular hand washing remain the only antidote to the pandemic. Recall that part of the government’s efforts to combat the deadly virus was the immediate disinfection of public places, especially markets.

Credit must be given to the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, in calling attention of market leaders to the need for proper sanitation. Her good sanitation advocacies to the markets has, no doubt, really helped in creating attitudinal change among traders and buyers alike.

She has been a leading promoter of proper sanitation, particularly in the marketplaces. The commitment of the Sanwo-Olu administration in ensuring a cleaner and saner environment is further underscored by the recent launch of the Lagos State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit on August 21, 2020. One of the primary goals of the Unit is getting rid of corpses and other healthrelated hazards off the streets and the markets. It is also saddled with the responsibility of inspecting markets, abattoirs as well as regulating work premises and other public places.

It is also noteworthy to emphasize that the Blue Box Recycling Initiative of the Sanwo-Olu administration is aimed at making available proper means of waste disposal and recycling, especially at the markets.

The Blue Boxes, with tags like plastic, paper, etc were distributed to public places, including markets, all in a bid to achieve and maintain a sane and healthy environment. The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, during the 2020 Ministerial Press Briefing, organised as part of activities to commemorate the first year in office of Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu, revealed that the government has improved the drainage network in the State to facilitate free flow of water through proper channels, adding that all the drainage channels are being touched in a continuous cleaning and maintenance exercise.

The implication of this is that flooding can now be kept under firm control. Hence, it is important that traders and consumers in market across the State cultivate the habit of keeping the drains round them clean. Drains are not meant for waste disposal.

Any unwholesome activities on the drains could have a multiplier effect on the whole State. Another remarkable effort of the government in ensuring proper sanitation in markets and, indeed, the entire State is the repositioning of the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) to spearhead the enforcement of zero tolerance for indiscriminate waste disposal, street trading, erection of temporary structures on drainage setbacks and open defecation among others. It must, however, be stressed that LAGESC operatives are not enemies of the people.

They are meant to protect the interest of the traders and the entire citizenry. So, we must work hand in hand with them to ensure a cleaner Lagos that everyone would be proud of. Finally, the strict enforcement of Thursday’s sanitation exercise across all markets in the State, to clear the drainage and clean the environment, is obviously a proof that this present administration is resolute about achieving a cleaner and healthier Lagos.

Traders are enjoined to regularly observe the practice. Considering the health challenges, linked to unhealthy environment, such as Diarrhea, Typhoid and other fatal diseases, which are rampart in some parts of Africa and has led to several deaths, it is undeniable that imbibing proper sanitation is vital to healthy living.

Being a government that is passionate about the well-being of the residents, the investment of the Sanwo-Olu administration in that direction, is no doubt, a worthy one. However, the realisation of a cleaner and healthier Lagos is a joint responsibility of all. Consequently, traders, buyers, visitors, residents and all stakeholders must adhere strictly to all environmental laws of the State. It is for the good of all.

Ogunrinde is of the Lagos State, Ministry of Information and Strategy.

