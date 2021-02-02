Towards a genderviolence- free workplace

Gender Based Violence and Harassment (GBVH) including those perpetrated at the place of work, has continued to deepen, causing increased poor mental health and traumatic experiences. REGINA OTOKPA looks at the trend

Sharon Awuna (not her real name), is a survivor of Gender Based Violence and Harassment (GBVH) at work place for over five years. Narrating her ordeal amidst tears, it was evident she was suffering from both emotional and psychological trauma as a result of the series of verbal abuse, threats of losing her job, “unmerited” queries, sexual harassment, bullying and physical abuse.

“I wake up each work day with deep heaviness. Most mornings, I lazy around the house, asking a million and one questions and sometimes, find myself in uncontrollable tears. Could this be a curse? I asked over and over again.

“Since I got a job over five years ago, it has been one drama or the other, either with a certain male boss, who lacks self discipline, a female boss, who has heard ongoing rumours of alleged sex romp between me and one boss or the other which of course is a lie, or colleagues for different reasons not disassociated from the rumours.

“You will think my transfers from one ministry to the other will save me from the constant abuse and harassment but it seems to get tougher and as my family and trusted friends will say, they want to have a taste of a beautiful tall and intelligent lady. Go and get married.”

Also narrating her ordeal, Geraldine Okah, (not real name), is a survivor of rape and sexual assault at her previous place of work. “He kept complementing my looks and describing how he will fulfill me sexually.

That fateful day, he asked me to stay back after official work hours which I did. He started touching me and threatening to ensure I was sacked if I refused his advances. Despite my pleas and tears, he took advantage of me sexually. “He began to blackmail me and I found myself giving in because I was afraid to speak out or seek help.

When he was eventually transfered out, I couldn’t continue working in that environment. I was ashamed of myself.”

An ongoing field work involving workers in the public, private and media sectors in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) organised by a United States based International workers’ rights organisation,

Solidarity Centre AFL-CIO and the women wing of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), has so far shown that although majority of the perpetrators of GBVH were men, a few of them equally suffer abuse and harassment as their female counterparts.

According to Mr. Josiah Maiyaki (not real name), he suffered verbal abuse, bullying and sexual advances from a female boss for almost three years.

“She would hold my hands, touch me in some sensitive places and ask me to make her happy. When I wasn’t playing along, she said I wasn’t man enough. Everything I did from that time onward was either wrong or below standard and what followed was a rain of insults at every given opportunity.”

Over the years, the cases of GBVH in Nigeria has continued to increase either at work places, at home, in school environments, communities and in religious settings. At the place of work, perpetrators of these heinous offences could be supervisors who abuse their power over subordinates, co-workers who abuse other coworkers, or people with whom workers come into contact such as customers, clients, public officials and community members.

Sadly, majority of GBVH cases are never reported due to fear of stigmatisation, threats, poor job security, lack of GBVH policies, discrimination, attitude of security agencies, poor justice system to mention but a few.

INSIDE ABUJA checks revealed that majority of reported cases have continued to be swept under the carpet for various reasons. These include lack of evidence, influence of society bigwigs, monetary influence and threats to life.

As a result, survivors are mostly faced with issues of poor mental and psychological health, trauma, poor motivation and lack of interest towards their duties.

For example, in the last one year, there have been several reported cases of both women and men, who have suffered different forms of abuse and harassment by members of the National Assembly at their work stations.

Unfortunately, none of the perpetrators were brought to book. Directly and indirectly, the manner GBVH cases are treated in the country are largely responsible for the culture of silence which is driving survivors into an abyss.

This is because most survivors, who report GBVH cases are either sacked, scorned, mocked or suffer stigmatisation from friends, colleagues and the society. Sharon had said: “Who will I report to, another boss who is also a man? Or to a female boss who does not understand what it means to protect fellow females in the work force? It will always be their word against mine and I would have lost my job because they consistently made that clear.”

Taking same position, Geraldine noted that due to the corrupt system, reporting cases of GBVH especially against an employer or a senior colleague or boss was as good as tendering your resignation letter and taking a decision to be jobless in a country already grappling with high rate of unemployment.

“I kept my mouth shut suffering, in silence for as long as he was there. I was lucky to have gotten another job when I could no longer remain at that environment even after he was transfered out but how many women are that lucky?

“If I had known I will get another job and a better one at that, I would have left or probably taken a bold step to expose him but fear of the unknown especially of losing my job, kept me glued forcing me to open my legs and allow him have his way with me any how he wanted.”

The report of a study, ‘MADE FOR THIS MOMENT – How ILO Convention 190 Addresses Gender-Based Violence and Harassment in the World of Work During the COVID-19 Pandemic and Beyond,’ conducted by the Solidarity Centre AFL-CIO, and released in November 2020, states that GBVH in the world of work includes rape, sexual assault, unwanted sexual advances and other forms of sexual harassment or discrimination such as bullying, mobbing, offensive gender stereotyping and degrading comments.

The report, which captured true life experiences of women workers in Nigeria and other parts of the world, revealed that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the cases of GBVH increased in work places.

