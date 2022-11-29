Towards better hygiene, environmental sanitation

The World Toilet Summit which held recently in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), was an event where stakeholders renewed their commitments to basic hygiene and environmental sanitation. CALEB ONWE reports

In recent years, governments and other critical stakeholders have doubled tbeir efforts towards achieving better water supply, personal hygiene and environmental sanitation.

The latest efforts came at the World Toilet Summit which was convened by the World Toilet Organisation in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and other private sector players.

The summit which held in Abuja, attracted various experts across the globe and was an opportunity to advance the advocacy to end open defecation, secure water supply and enhance good sanitation. National commitment President Muhammadu Buhari used the occasion to reassure stakeholders of the his government’s commitment to achieving better sanitation in the country.

He said the commitment was motivated by the realisation that meeting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on sanitation also means meeting other very important goals, including the enhancement of social inclusion, poverty reduction, expanding access to quality education, quality, health care, expanding business growth, even and entrepreneurship.

He observed that achieving the global SDG sanitation targets of safely managed services is regrettably among those that are furthest behind, especially with the high disparities in access across wealth, quintiles and locations.

“Globally, an estimated two thirds of people who lack basic access to sanitation services live in rural areas with nearly half of them in Sub Saharan Africa. Two per cent of the world’s population practicing open defecation live in these areas, it is estimated that it will require the quadrupling of the current rate of progress to meet up with our 2030 targets and that’s a global 2030 target.

“For Nigeria, we will need to triple current investments in the sector to meet our targets by 2030. With the current financial constraints and current fiscal constraints this additional expenditure cannot be accommodated by government budgets in the law.

So we will need to have the current contribution of our partners and of course all stakeholders, which is why I think that the theme of this summit, which is sanitation provisions for economic development speaks to the issues of partnership and the need for collaboration in overcoming this global sanitation crisis,” Buhari said.

Water resources Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, said the Summit was an opportunity which the country had yearned for for a long time. He said that the Ministry was not resting on its oars, both in advocacy and policy implementation, to ensure that Nigeria falls on the path of progress in the area of sanitation.

Adamu noted that it was critical to the country’s journey towards ending open defecation. “Hosting the 2022 World Toilet Summit was highly significant for Nigeria at this period, in view of our journey towards the creation of an open defecation free environment, and Nigeria is rated among the countries with the highest number of people who practice open defecation. So the Government of Nigeria in collaboration with stakeholders is making several efforts to salvage this unsavoury situation,” he said.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Didi Walson-Jack , noted that Nigeria got the hosting rights for 2022 World Toilet Summit, because of its consistent advocacy to end open defecation and also achieve more secured water resources in the country. She disclosed that the Federal Government will not backtrack in it’s resolve towards the national campaign to end Open Defecation by 2025 through the Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign.

According to her, the Summit was geared towards bringing to the fore the opportunities in the circular sanitation economy and the enabling environment needed to maximize it. Summit participants The summit which had ‘Sanitation Innovations for Economic Development’ as its theme was said to be a global platform to deepen advocacy for water supply and sanitation.

The founder of the World Toilet Organisation( WTO), Jack Sim stated that one of first and important steps towards ending open defecation, was constantly talking about toileting. He said, “Feel free to talk about toilets, it’s normal, talk about shit, feel free. There was a time when it was a taboo to talk about leprosy, but today it is no more the issue”.

One of the panelists, Bridget Kurgat, Director of Day-for -Girl, a Kenyan based non governmental organization, called on African leaders to give more attention to sanitation, noting that low investments in it was affecting the continent’s GDP. The activist who spoke about menstrual health in connection to the toilet said: “Menstrual health is also something that has been left behind and we all know that women bear the consequence of WASH just because of how our society handles gender roles. How does it affect women when we do not include them? “From the perspective of women and girls in the workplace and also in the informal sector where we don’t have proper infrastructure in school.”

FCTA sewer lines Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) said it has perfected plans to commence immediate rehabilitation of failed Trunk Sewer Lines at various locations within the nation’s capital. Inside Abuja gathered that this development may have been necessitated by the need to avert a possible epidemic and other health hazards.

In recent times, some residents have expressed worries about the broken and sometimes over-flowing sewer lines in some parts of the city.

They have complained that such developments was untidy and dangerous to human health. Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority ( FCDA), Engr. Shehu Ahmad who gave hints on the rehabilitation of the sewer lines, reassured residents of government’s commitment to human health and hygienic environment.

He noted that the administration does not want the cases of the broken sewerage lines to become endemic in the city. He said, that the rehabilitation of failed Trunk Sewer Lines , would soon commence with procurement of essential equipment after the release of ” No-Objection Certification” from the Bureau of Public Procurement ( BPP).

