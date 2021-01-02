Towards better understanding, appreciation of Tourism as a discipline

Book title: Introduction to Tourism Studies

for Schools and Colleges

Author: Nanna Yakubu

Publishers: Seyinath Production, Jos

Year of publication: 2020

Pages: 186

Reviewer: Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Introduction to Tourism Studies for Schools and Colleges by Nanna Yakubu is a seminal publication that has come to fill the void in tourism publications, especially with special reference to educational books. Moreso, as the dearth of books for educational purposes, researches and r e f e re n c e works, has been a huge challenge.

For this reason, Yakubu has indeed undertaken a noble work and contributed to extending the frontiers of tourism study and profession in Nigeria as this new book would be of immense help to every practitioner in the sector and students in particular who are new to the field and are desirous of earning a good education in the sector.

The book, which is in line with the Nigerian Educational Research and Developary Council (NERDC) curriculum, is a product of the wealth of the experiences garnered by the author over the years as a tourism professional and as someone who has been involved in the educational aspect of the sector.

Unlike most other tourism publications, Yakubu has taken time to put together in a detailed and concise form a book that would immensely impact students and practitioners in the field as it is written from the angle of a professional, who is not just theorising but also included practical aspect of the sector based on her involvement with the various educational and certification bodies in the sector over the years. The preface to the book, which is on page III, clearly defines the purpose of the author, as it stated among others that: “This book, Introduction to Tourism Studies for Schools and Colleges, is written to meet the requirements of the curriculum on tourism studies as an entrepreneurial subject for senior secondy schools.

“Introduced by Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), Sheda, Abuja, Nigeria, this book also satisfies other professional certificates in tourism, especially students of polytechnics, colleges of technology and universities.

“This is because the author is highly qualified and experienced in the field of tourism. From her rich and varied experiences, she has attempted to cover every aspect of the syllabus in a simple manner. Teachers will also find this book useful, especially as a guide to prepare their lessons.’’

It is divided into three parts, with 12 chapters to make it easier to read and understand, with each part and characters contained thereon dedicated to different subject matters that appeared in chronological order for the better appreciation of the reader as he or she navigates through the different parts and chapters.

Part one of the book, which is entitled “Introduction to Tourism Studies”, is indeed the most befitting point to start the journey, especially for a beginner or young and aspiring professional in the field as it defines the word tourism and other terminologies that have become part of the field.

It also focuses on the composition of tourism, the subject of its benefits not just to the individual practitioners but to the nation itself, showing reasons why the nation needs to embrace the sector and commit more resources to its development and marketing more than ever. For those wishing a career in the field, this section deals more appropriately with it as it exposes the different areas of engagements and benefits while it also underlines key investment opportunities in the field for investors and even the government as tourism is seen globally as the largest employer of labour and wealth creator.

Part two of the book contains four chapters with a broad topic on tourism operation. Here, the author delves into such areas as travel and accommodation, planning, domestic tourism and entertainment, which forms an integral part of tourism products. Just as she also focuses on marketing and digitisation, which has become an essential tool in tourism given the fact that we are in a jet age where people have moved to artificial intelligence and robotics in marketing.

Part three, which is the last part of the book, has two chapters that are devoted essentially to the various tourism products and assets and opening a window to the future of tourism in Nigeria. Professor Joseph Mangut, who is the president of the Archaeological Association of Nigeria and author of many books, including the once famed Macmillan’s Pacesetters, described this book as: “Building on the existing scholarship in tourism as it covers the entire scope of tourism development in Nigeria as it is expository, revealing and an in-depth study, lending credible insight into the correct processes of tourism development in Nigeria.” With an HND in Tourism, PGD in Journalism, MPA, MITPN and MTCH, among other certifications and fellowships held by her, Yakubu is presently the Zonal Coordinator of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) North Central Zone Jos. A member of the Top 100 Tourism Personalities in Nigeria, some of her areas of interests include: Adventure, hiking, reading and writing.

