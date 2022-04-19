Towards cohesive policy on cotton value chain

The National Cotton Association of Nigeria (NACOTAN), recently hosted a one-day seminar to deliberate on the future of the textile industry in the country. ONWUKA NZESHI reports

All over the world, cotton is a major raw material for the textile industry. Cotton and its uses for fabrics dates as far back as 5000 BC.

The cotton plant is a shrub which is mainly grown in the tropical and subtropical areas in the Americas, Africa, and India. In Nigeria, cotton is grown mainly in the Savannah belts of the country. It thrives well in Kano, Kaduna, Oyo, Ondo, Kwara, Katsina, Jigawa, Ogun, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara states.

Before the oil boom in Nigeria, cotton was a major cash crop exported to other countries. In addition, Nigeria had a very thriving textile industry which generated millions of job opportunities across the country.

However due to some unfavourable economic and trade policies coupled with the negligence of the government, the cultivation and exportation of cotton reduced greatly. The situation resulted in the closure of several textile companies located in Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, Funtua, Asaba, Onitsha, Aba and Benin City.

However, there are renewed efforts by the National Cotton Association of Nigeria (NACOTAN), a grouping of key players in the Cotton, Textile and Garment value chain to change the narrative for the good of the economy. The trade group recently convened a one- day seminar in Abuja to articulate a cohesive policy that would engender the progress of the sector.

The ultimate goal of the talkshop was revive the textile industry in Nigeria. It came on the heels of preparations by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investments to unveil its existing national policy on cotton, textile and garments (CTG) later in the year.

The workshop was coordinated by NACOTAN in collaboration with the German Cooperation agency Deutsche Zusammennarbett, the European Union and the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment Other key stakeholders are Cotton Production Merchant Association of Nigeria (COPMAN), Nigeria Textile Manufacturers Association (NTMA), Cotton Ginners (GAMAN) in Abuja. National President of NACOTAN, Dr. Anibe Achimugu, who opened the brainstorming session, disclosed that the seminar was a follow up to an earlier meeting roadmap for the implementation of the CTG (Cotton, Textile and Garment) policy of the federal government of Nigeria. In achieving this, he stated, the stakeholders in the sector would leverage on integrity and relationship building.

He said that with these two approaches, the implementation of the CTG roadmap would be duly achieved. President, Nigerian Textile Manufacturers Association (NITMAN), Chief Folorunsho Daniyan, expressed delight at the attendance which underscores the importance that many players in the industry attached to it.

However, he lamented that there have been several meetings and conferences as well as policies on the sector that were yet to see the light of the day. Daniyan expressed hope that the gathering would go beyond mere talk and witness greater commitment by all participants.

Executive Secretary of the Cotton Ginners Association of Nigeria, Mr Samuel Oloruntoba, highlighted the pitiable state of the sector, said that a few years ago, there were close to 52 ginneries in Nigeria but currently only about 21 were functioning.

He said: “As a result, there is only 100 tonnes of cotton being ginned per annum instead of the potential of 600 tonnes.

This translates to a loss in both capacity and benefits.” Oloruntoba expressed hoped that the decline in the sector would be arrested sooner than later. Participants at the seminar observed that the Cotton Textile and Garment (CTG) policy was inaugurated in 2014 but unfortunately, was not properly circulated to the key stakeholders.

This apparent exclusion of the key players, they said, led to a loss of the desired benefits of the policy. They described the CTG as the highest value addition segment in the non-oil sector which if properly harnessed could provide and generate significant revenue for the nation.

He added: “It has potential to generate significant foreign direct investment (FDI) into Nigeria. “By virtue of population of over 200 million citizens, Nigeria a desirable market for any serious player in any industry including the CTG value chain.

“The president had directed through Executive Order 003 the Nigerian military and paramilitary agencies to patronise made in Nigeria fabrics. “How many of the agencies are complying with the presidential directive today?

Many Nigerian paramilitary agencies want to comply with the presidential directive. “However, only a small percentage of their fabrics are locally sourced. The rest are imported due mainly to the fact that their materials are supplied by contractors who prefer importation.

“We are good at problem identification without the corresponding problem solving mechanisms. Focusing on the latter will engender job creation.

“Business cases must be developed for the CTG sector so as to have strategies to convince investors to invest in the sector.” A communique issued at the end of the programme observed that the African Growth and Opportunities Act (AGOA) created by the United States government was an avenue that Nigeria could have leveraged to advantage of the sector.

The group added: “Most players in the industry do not have the wherewithal to access funds due too stringent conditions. This stultifies growth in the sector. “There is insufficient cotton supply in the value chain with its attendant repercussions.

Nigeria should have bilateral trade agreement that would allow Nigerian players have the competitive access to international markets. “The CTG Forum is already in the making. With this, it will become easier for the actualization of the objectives of the sector.”

As a way out of the challenges, the seminar recommended the establishment of a CTG Council with about two government officials for the purpose of regulation while the other members should be private sector players.

It also advocated that the CTG Development Forum should have a strategic business plan that is private sector based and there should be active collaboration among the players in the CTG Development Forum.

NACOTAN advised that players in the sector should ensure that their collaborative activities would be enough to make the Nigerian market space unprofitable for importers and smugglers of fabrics into the country.

The stakeholders also resolved to create CTG processing zones/clusters in different parts of the country. This would aid concentration of infrastructures in those areas as well as reduce cost of production.

