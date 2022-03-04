Towards ending period poverty in women and girls

Period poverty, a recent coinage about women and girls menstruation cycle management is the situation where women and girls cannot afford sanitary products during their monthly periods, which has now become a topical issue. DEBORAH OCHENI in this report looks at the efforts by stakeholders in ending period poverty among women and girls in Nigeria

Lots of Nigerian women and girls have suffered health implications of unhygienic ways of handling their menstrual cycle management, girls in particular do not only suffer the health effects but often stay out of school while in their cycle due to the inability to buy sanitary pads and lack of a clean toilet.

Statistics by the United Nations (UNESCO) shows that in Africa, 1 in 10 girls’ misses school during her monthly periods as a result of poverty. It is estimated that more than 500 million women and young girls experience period poverty every month due to the inability to afford menstrual products.

Lack of proper hygiene management during the menstruation periods could affect the health and well-being of women and girls, such as urinary tract infections. Some others may fall into depression from not being able to afford menstrual products. A 2018 study available online revealed that 39% of women and girls who suffer period poverty develop anxiety or depression, which could go on to affect them socially and economically for the rest of their lives.

According to the National Coordinator of the Women’s Right to Education Programme (WREP) Mimidoo Achakpa, women’s menstrual cycle deserves adequate attention by all, especially due to the economic challenge it poses on women and girls of school age. It is as a result of the alarming number of women and girls in the menstrual cycle that the Non-governmental Organisation (NGO) recently embarked on capacity building for women in artisanal and small-scale mining communities in Benue State. Among the myriad of economic challenges women and girls face, the outbreak of COVID-19 globally took a daunting toll on many countries especially in Africa and particularly in Nigeria.

Most families could hardly feed themselves let alone to budget for the menstrual cycle, this situation further set the female gender on the edge with the risk of contracting infections from poor menstrual hygiene management. Achakpa said the capacity building workshop was to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on women in artisanal and small scale mining communities in three selected communities in Benue State and three selected communities in Nasarawa State, noting that these communities were disadvantaged especially with the crushing and mining accuse ativities in their locations women were exposed to much health risk.

“We have women drawn from three communities in Benue State where the Benue cement is and lots of limestone covered for cement and stone crushing communities and this is to help them learn some trade so that they will be able to help themselves economically.

“These women were chosen out of the fact finding we did and discovered that they are left out in terms of economic support especially during the COVID-19 pandemic so we thought it would be nice to also centre on women in mining communities. We also worked in Nasarawa State last year and the EGPS thought what we did was good and they agreed that we train another set of women so that the impact would be felt and the women are all eager to learn this and I feel this should be done in urban centres too,” she said. Incidentally, the place of men in women’s menstrual cycle cannot be overemphasized. As stated by Achakpa: “Their (men’s) role in women’s menstruation is everywhere’’.

She said: “If not for anything, for hygiene purposes because in the homes women use water mostly and if a woman gets infected as a result of her unhygienic nature during her menstrual cycle the man also gets infected when he makes love to her.

“So for me, I’m an advocate of every man knowing about women’s menstrual cycle hygiene especially the advantages and disadvantages because whatever outcome will affect the men too.” Achakpa noted that the patriarchal nature in Africa and Nigeria sometimes make it difficult for men to give necessary and adequate attention to women’s cycle, she, however, acknowledged that men are beginning to understand and take more responsibility during this often trying time for many women.

“I went to do some focus group discussion on WASH project and I got talking with some educated men and they feel they do not have a business with their wife’s menstrual cycle but I made them understand that education starts from the home and if the man has the knowledge of women’s cycle they can educate their daughters’ on what to do especially when the women are not there. I was able to convince them so I would say reception is difficult because of patriarchy but the more we advocate the more people get to understand,” she said. “If men are aware it would address period poverty because the men would begin to factor the menstrual pads of their daughters into the family budget and also advise them on making reusable pads.

We trained 90 women last year and we are training another 90 women to enable them address period poverty,’’ she said. Similarly, the Programme Manager at Eunice Spring of Life Foundation (ESLF) Tine Agernor, maintained that over the years issues around women’s menstrual cycle has not been given adequate attention even when it ought to as it concerns health and well-being, he also said that is changing in recent times. Agernor, who is also a menstrual hygiene facilitator, described menstruation cycle as the normal physiological process in women, adding, however, that its management has been a challenge.

“This issue is relegated in discussions but of late the importance of menstrual hygiene management in general well-being of women and girls is being brought to the fur by development partners and health practitioners and so women and girls are being taught its management so that they can live a dignified, healthy and economic life. “Before now women have been managing their cycles quite fairly and we do know that women acuse 100 percent pieces of cloth for centuries and they have managed this well and so if they are able to manage these pieces by washing and sun-drying properly they won’t get infected.

“Menstruation involves the use of absorbent which is expensive and that is why women and girls are being trained on the making of reusable pads for themselves and to also provide them with alternative means of livelihood. We also taught them how to keep them clean always,” he said. Agernor stressed the importance of both men and women advocating for dignified lives for women and girls, saying this will enable a better world where people show concern and respect each other’s peculiarities to enable development. “Men and women are all human beings and we all work collectively to make the world a better place.

It is important we work together to make the world a better place because women don’t live in isolation but with men as brothers, fathers, husbands, in laws etc. “There are many young girls who do not have access to sanitary pads management materials either because their fathers or brothers have not prioritized that and this is because they are not aware of how menstruation happens generally.

“It is very important for men who for now in the society have more economic power to appreciate menstruation and the challenges women face in terms of menstruation because we have lots of men in decision making in terms of budgeting. If men are aware they will have a better budget for women to take care of themselves during menstruation.

If a father is aware of the importance of menstruation pads for his daughter when he receives salary he will budget that into the home expenditure,” he said. He further called on the government to prioritize investment in health generally, water, sanitation and all because investments in water sanitation and hygiene of which menstrual hygiene is a component has greater yield returns on the general health of communities and nations, stressing that the government should invest more on menstrual hygiene management.

“Stakeholders should also increase awareness creation to make the government understand why it should increase investment and be more deliberate in menstrual hygiene management because of the various returns it has on women and girls and the society in general. Menstruation is not just a thing for women because if we don’t help the women manage this properly at the end of the day it all comes back to us,” said Agernor.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...