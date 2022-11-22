Towards ensuring gender inclusive society

In 1995 women leaders and activists gathered in Beijing, China, and made a declaration to further the advancement of gender parity. Twenty seven years later, the concerns raised are still largely unresolved. DEBORAH OCHENI reports

Twenty-seven years ago, stakeholders from all over the world gathered at the Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing to produce one of the most important documents,

The Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action. It was a turning point on the global agenda for gender equality and in securing the equality for all in law and in practice. This has set the stage for ensuing actions.

Recently, some stakeholders gathered in Abuja at the Gender and Inclusive summit to review the journey on gender parity.

The dialogue held under the theme: Connecting the Dots for Gender Inclusivity to Address the Issue of Gender Parity and its implication on the nation’s economy.

Not yet parity Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Niyi Yusuf, said gender parity is not recovering, going by the Global Gender Gap Report 2022.

According yo him, it will take another 132 years to close the global gender gap. “As crises compound, women’s workforce outcomes are suffering, and the risk of global gender parity backsliding further intensifies.

The pandemic has done more than open our eyes to the economic vulnerability of our nations. It also opened our eyes to the plights women and other marginalized groups face.

Statistics are out there for us all to see, showing how the pandemic disproportionately impacts women and other marginalized groups. We all saw the spike in violence, primarily fueled by societal power imbalance,” Yusuf said.

According to World Economic Forum, in covering 63.9 per cent of its gender gap, Nigeria (123rd) returns to higher and earlier levels of parity (2013, 2016) registered in the 16 years covered by the report. It also ascends 16 ranks on the overall index, with positive changes recorded on the economic and educational sub-indexes. After dipping in 2021, overall workforce parity recovered in Nigeria, although the participation rates decreased for both men and women.

While equality in professional and technical workers declined from 1 to 0.628 over the past year, parity in legislators, senior officials, and managers increased from 0.434 to 1, as women now make up a majority in 2022. On Educational Attainment, Nigeria records higher levels of parity in secondary education and tertiary education enrolments

However, both shares of men and women in secondary education in 2022 were lower than in 2021, while both increased in tertiary education. The sub index where Nigeria has the widest gap to close is Political Empowerment, which has been widening since 2012 and currently stands at 96 per cent.

Collective responsibility According to Yusuf , there can be no sustainable development without Gender Equality. “The responsibility is on us all to pursue this fundamental call to human rights, a mission to save us from wealth loss when we neglect approximately half of our population.

Permit me also to stress that while Gender Equality is captured in SDG five, it is integral to all other SDGs, at least toward their successful implementation. “The theme of this summit is not accidental, and it speaks trueness to types by drawing our attention to the fact that we have a conversation we have left unattended to as a nation. It’s time we gather the pieces of this conversation to begin a journey toward our shared prosperity.

It reminds us that only when we achieve parity between the genders in decision-making; when there is equal access to resources and opportunities, and when gender-sensitive policies are tailored to the needs of all can we say for sure that we live in an equal society.

“As Chairman of the NESG, I assure you on behalf of the board, management, and members of the NESG communities that we will ensure that every idea and recommendation from this summit will translate into a working roadmap for actions toward lifting Nigeria’s performance in gender index rankings.

We will not rest until our efforts translate into positive social change that we can all see in the quality of lives that girls and women experience in a gender-balanced society,” he said.

Foreign support

The Ambassador of the United States to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard noted that gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls are issues that she care deeply about and they have been the priority of the US government at home and around the world.

UN contributes “Globally the United Sates contributes over $200 billion annually towards programming our gender activity and equality. In Nigeria the US mission works to promote environment which supports women’s success and address challenges that hold women back and to empower Nigerian women to do the same.

Fundamentally, we see it as our duty and that everyone who seeks a just and equitable society, to ensure women and girls have opportunities to participate in all aspects of life. “In Nigeria, literacy rate for women is 41 percent, which is 20 percent lower than it is for men. We understand parents prioritise schooling for boys while Nigerian girls leave school at a younger age than their male counterparts.

Women’s participation politically is essential to the challenge of gender of inclusion. As Africa’s largest democracy, Nigeria sets the tone for the rest of the content. Nigerian women’s full participation in the public light is fundamental to sustain Nigeria’s variant democracy yet women and girls often face high barriers in electoral politics, governance and peace building,” Leonard said.

The US envoy lamented that Nigeria’s representation of women in state and national government accounts only for four percent in elective offices and 16 percent in appointive positions.

“Women do not only lack a platform but their viewpoints are excluded from the decision making process. The upcoming 2023 elections presents a critical opportunity to include more women in leadership positions in government. And we encourage women not only to vote on election day but also to consider running for office at all levels of government in the future elections.

This campaign season presents an op portunity to demand candidates prioritise policies and legislations for women and girls.. “During the elections, we would be working with local NGOs in specifically reducing violence against women in politics and during elections.

We will work to strengthen the capacity of women groups to advocate for laws and policies that provide better protection for women. “Election also provides opportunity for individuals not just to participate in the government processes of the country but to hold officials accountable for their actions and inactions.

Challenging candidates to have issue-based campaigns is one way to hold them accountable,”she advised Ambassador Leonard assured that the United States will remain committed to promoting women’s empowerment and will continue to support Nigerian women in their efforts to have great productivity, economic diversification and interim quality. Policy Innovation Executive Director, Policy Innovation Centre (PIC), Faisal Naru stated that his organisation was designed to improve government’s policies and programs using lessons from social and behavioral policies.

Naru noted that a lot of money is invested in implementing programs that design the needs and understanding of the context. “PIC work in several policy areas such as financial and digital Inclusion, health, human capital, gender and social policy, accountability and transparency.

We do a lot around strategies, programmes, regulatory and policy design. And been here is ensuring that the policy process is participatory, and then we present solutions and evaluate and get lessons learnt so that we can scale up activities,” she said.

Naru disclosed that PIC has so many projects in the last one year on harnessing behavioural insight, sustainable and inclusive digital transformation, assessment of the context and behavioral drivers of learning poverty and outcomes for “at risk in and out of school children.”

