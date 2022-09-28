Towards realising Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan

As most developed countries of the world gear towards transformation of their energy sector from fossil-based to zero-carbon by the second half of the century, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is championing Nigeria’s cause towards an Energy Transition Plan, writes Yemi Olakitan

It’s the year 2040, and Nigeria just announced the 10,000th electric car. It’s no small feat, and it’s one that could not have been achieved without tenacity, determination, and commitment. The once polluted streets of Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre enjoy clean air, less noise pollution and a greener environment. Announcing the milestone, the electric car company said all of these would not have been possible without the spirited efforts of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. What he saw, many did not see and could not understand. He understood the dangers that climate change posed and he was working for Nigeria’s future but beyond Nigeria, he was carrying Africa on his shoulders. His audacious debt-for-climate swaps for the African continent are his latest offering. His quest for energy transition in Nigeria and Africa began on the international stage many years before 2020 but it was during the coronavirus pandemic that many Nigerians embraced and first heard of his plans. The use of gas as a transition fuel would not only help in stemming deforestation, but would also advance Nigeria’s broader development goals, especially because Nigeria has one of the largest gas reserves in the world, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

John Kerry

Outlining Nigeria’s efforts to US Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Change, Mr. John Kerry, on September 14, 2022, he pointed out the significance of Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan, which is the first in Africa. The Vice President then put up a request. He noted that Nigeria has one of the largest gas reserves and should benefit from it. The Special Envoy promised to assist Nigeria with the necessary expertise to scientifically determine the most appropriate energy mix that will move the country toward the goal of energy for all by 2030 and net zero carbon emissions by 2060, without compromising the country’s energy security. A rare gain for Nigeria and one secured by the Vice President for the good of over 200 million people. But it is only one of many giant steps taken by Osinbajo.

Climate deal

Before the meeting with Mr. Kerry, Prof. Osinbajo had embarked on a trip to the US where he met with the World Bank President, David Malpass; the United States Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen and his American counterpart, Kamala Harris. As expected, energy was on the menu but it was at the Centre for Global Development in Washington D.C, that he made the biggest splash with his call for the Debt-For-Climate (DFC) Swap deal. Explaining how the DFC works, Osinbajo said: “Typically, the creditor country or institution agrees to forgive part of a debt, if the debtor country would pay the avoided debt service payment in a local currency into an escrow or any other transparent fund and the funds must then be used for agreed climate projects in the debtor country.” It was a win-win proposition for all parties involved and one that would increase the fiscal space for climaterelated investments and reduce the debt burden for participating developing countries.

Re-echoing energy transition gains

In an effort to further sensitize Nigerians on the gains of renewable energy and sustainable eco-friendly policy by the Federal Government, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity in the Office of the Vice President, Mr. Laolu Akande described Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan as a major component of a climate Action Plan. He said that the VP’s US trip on energy transition plan will help the nation develop strategies to attack the problem of climate change and inadequate development in power which is also known as energy poverty of the people.

Speaking on a popular radio programme titled: ‘Have Your Say’, Akande said that Nigeria stands to gain immensely from the VP’s US trip on advocacy over the energy transition plan and Debt for Climate which means that Nigeria gets credit relief from her creditors to write off some of her debt in recognition of her spending on implementation climate change strategies. According to him, a plan will be developed to attack the problem of climate change and the problem of inadequate development in power.

He said that the project, (Solar Naija Power) under the Economic Sustainability Plan which is aimed at providing five million solar power connections to the underserved/rural parts of Nigeria will impact over 25 million people the programme is currently ongoing. Harping on the gains of the transition as explained by the VP during his advocacy tour in the United States, Akande said that the two things FG plans to achieve in the Energy Transition Plan are to pay attention to climate change problems and find a way to adapt or change the way people consume energy and how renewable sources of energy will increase energy access, especially for those in rural areas. With the transition plan, he said, cooking gas will replace the use of firewood and kerosene for cooking. He added that there will be the provision of more gas which is cleaner, better, and will help reduce carbon emissions.

COP26 meeting

Akande noted that the president attended a COP26 meeting last year in the United Kingdom, adding that Nigeria will be able to fully compile with the Net Zero Emission target in 2060. He said that this is the most realistic timeline for Nigeria to achieve the Zero Emission goal. He also said that by 2030 they want to have gotten to the point that a significant portion of the nation’s population has access to energy and then begin to double down on racing to a significant reduction in carbon emission by 2060. Akande said: “The Nigerian Energy Transition Plan is looking at some core objectives. They want to increase energy access to the people, use more modern sources of energy e.g. solar, to replace the use of firewood and kerosene with cooking gas and reduce the use of fossil fuel, move to liquefied gas, and then fully convert to renewable energy. He said we have to use more gas as we use less fossil fuel because we require industrialization and solar energy and other renewable sources of energy will not support that now.

Energy Transition Plan

Another objective of the Nigerian Energy Transition Plan, he added, is the possibility of changing to electric vehicles because fuel vehicles are a big part of carbon emissions in the country. He said that there is a part under the plan to see how the country can move to the use of electric vehicles and they plan to start with electric buses and also they are going to address the problem of deforestation by planting trees. The VP’s spokesperson also hinted that the idea of Debt-for-Climate will be beneficial for Nigeria, saying “The Nigerian Energy Transition Plan financial plan that will help achieve our goal of Zero emission by 2060 will cost Nigeria over $4 billion of regular business spending, which will mean Nigeria will have to spend up to 5 to 10 billion anally to be able to meet up with the timeline. The Nigerian government plans to source the funds for the project from the private sector both local and international. He said that the project has the potential to create over 800,000 jobs for Nigerians, adding that Nigeria got an immediate commitment of $3 billion from the World Bank and another $1.5 billion that is about to be sourced from a USA energy company, Sun shortly after the initiative was launched globally last month.

Commendations

Reacting to the planned implementation of the policy, Yahaya Wada expressed optimism that the nation will benefit from the eco-friendly policy. “Regarding this issue of “energy,” I don’t know much about it but if you look at the way Mr. Akande explained it, it will yield a positive result for Nigeria. I want to commend the vice president for the debt for the climate initiative. We are proud of him and we believe in what he is doing.” Also speaking, Nasiru Usman lauded Prof Osinbajo for championing the campaign, saying that the national assignments carried out by the vice president are always impactful on the lives of Nigerians.

