Arts & Entertainments

Towards stronger ties of kinship

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

Book title: Family Ties

Author: Paulette I. Anana

Publisher: Amazon

Number of pages: 45

Year of publication: 2022

Book Reviewer: Tony Okuyeme

Family life contributes immensely to an individual’s happiness, only in a happy home life can be complete and contentment can be found,” notes Dorotea S. Koppliln. A family is the first contact for everyone who came into this world.

 

The memories, lifestyle, connections and impacts go a long way in who we are today. Paulette I. Anana’s ‘Family Ties’ is a collection of three short stories written in first person narrative presents spellbinding tales of family memories which showcased different scenarios of family situations.

 

The collection deals with support, humility, godly lifestyle, love and encouragement that occur in families. This 45-page collection has the following three short stories; ‘Father-To-Child’, ‘Mother-To-Child’, and ‘The Kindred’. All the three stories are spellbinding comedies. The first story, ‘Father-To-Child’, is divided into four chapters.

 

The story is about a family with four brilliant boys and a lazy, dull daughter. After the term examination of Mr. Eze’s children, he did well to encourage them to do better next term by giving them gifts, including Chiamaka his only daughter who failed her exams.

But after the Christmas celebration in his house. He made sure he spent time with his children in preparation for the next term, most especially, Chiamaka. He made sure she took part in house chores and developed a good reading lifestyle. Mr. Eze’s deliberate tutoring made a good impact on Chiamaka, his only daughter, as she was able to pass her exams excellently well in the subsequent terms.

 

The second story, ‘Mother-To-Child’, divided into five chapters, is set in King Peter’s palace. A humbled and respectful king always loved and respected by his people had two queens. Queen Sarah and Queen Bisola, they both had three children each.

But Queen Bisola was the only one with a male child which qualifies her son as the next king of the kingdom. Queen Sarah brought up her children morally and her impact on her children made them successful princesses worthy of emulation in and outside the kingdom.

While Queen Bisola went with her business of spending money lavishly, connecting with other queen from other kingdom, and neglecting the motherhood goals to bring up her children morally. Queen Sarah’s children were able to influence Queen Bisola’s children morally. Unfortunately, Prince Elijah became the bad egg of the family.

After the king’s death, problems arose as to who to ascend the throne, the spirit of the late king solved the puzzle as he directed the chief of the elders in his dream to appoint his son-in-law, prince Chinedu as the next king. The third story, ‘The kindred’, is divided into four chapters.

Tade took it upon himself to take care of his siblings after the death of his parents few years after his wedding to Sade, his wife who turned out to be jealous of his siblings after marriage.

Seun has always discouraged and challenged Tade, her husband not to give attention to his siblings, Taiwo and Kehinde who were still in the university. Tade secretly took care of his siblings with his wife knowing in order to enjoy peace in his home.

All this while, Tade’s children knew of their mother’s bad attitude towards their aunties and how she always wanted to drive the attention of her husband to her own family needs. Few years later, Tade’s siblings, Taiwo and Kehinde graduated and travelled overseas to start their life and things worked well for them. Unfortunately, Tade died but his twin siblings were kind enough to take care of his children due to the fact that he never listened to his wife’s bad advices not to take care of them back then.

The three beautiful short stories in this book explore the scenarios that happen in different families.

The author can do well in making the presentation of the book writing in simpler and well organised manner, as this is going to help the readers to flow and draw connections.

On the part of the writer, it will help eliminate stress and improve productivity.

I am inspired and wowed by the power of the author’s storytelling skills. Anana’s ‘Family Ties’ is a recommended handbook for every family to read, meditate and work on their flaws with the mindset of impacting their family members in a positive way.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Mansa Cole partners Molazzi in new song, Hero

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Music businessman, Chiori Daniel Cole, better known as Mansa Cole, recently made his artistic debut and warmly welcomed by his teeming fans and the industry watchers. Following this warm reception, he is back with a brand new single, ‘Hero,’ featuring a self-acclaimed Afro-genius, Molazzi. Mansa Cole’s HERO is mood musical with themes bordering on affectionate […]
Arts & Entertainments

Prayer warrior proposes to lover during prayer session

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment a man proposed to his lover in the middle of a prayer session. Few members of a church gathered for prayers at a house, suspected to be the house o f one of their members. During the prayers, one of the members went […]
Arts & Entertainments

Stakeholders call for ban on smoking in movie scenes

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Stakeholders in the Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood, have called for the immediate commencement of enforcement of the ban on Tobacco Advertising Promotion and Sponsorships as contained in the National Tobacco Control (NTC) Act 2015 and the NTC Regulations 2019. They also called for the setting up of a working group of practitioners to partner with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica