News

Town Planning Institute to promote housing development in C’River

Posted on Author Clement James Comment(0)

Cross River State chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP) has promised that it will do everything to promote housing development in the state as well as ensure an orderly and sustainable housing programme. The newly elected chairman of the institute, Mr Edim Abobana Edim, disclosed this in Calabar, after being sworn in to pilot the affairs of the institute for the next two years. According to him, the institute under his care will work to develop a sustainable housing programme that will assist government in effectively planning for the housing needs of the people. Edim said: “We will provide accountable and transparent leadership as well as promote orderly and sustainable housing development in Cross River State.

“We will provide a blueprint for the housing programme that will assist government in effectively planning for the housing needs of the people.” In his acceptance speech, the Chairman, Edim A. Edim, who described himself as a servant, pledged to work with the rest of his team to project and promote the ideas of town planning anchored on orderly and sustainable development. Edim said he will leverage on his wealth of experience as a two time chairman of the association to deliver on his other electoral promises including that of giving the institute a befitting secretariat.

He thanked his colleagues for choosing him and others to lead them, while also noting that his victory was also their victory. Also speaking, the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee for the election and fellow of the Nigeria Institute of Town Planning, Pastor Stephen Ajom, advised the Chairman and his team to work in unity of purpose in order to fulfill their electoral promises, particularly, that of building a secretariat for the institute. Ajom, who has also led the Association in the pass, reminded them that the mandate which they were now holding in thrust for their members could be renewed upon satisfactory performance in their first term. On his part, the immediate past chairman of the association, Dr Leonard Ukam commended the organising committee for conducting what he described as the most transparent election devoid of rancour.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ogun govt.: 105 tested positive for HIV during COVID-19 lockdown

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Ogun State Government yesterday disclosed that at least 105 persons tested positive for HIV in the state during the COVID-19 lockdown. The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta, said the state tops the ladder of HIV prevalence in Southwest states with more than 20,827 people living […]
News

Ogun Gov’s wife blames Social Media for prevalence of drug abuse among youths

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Wife of the Ogun State Governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, yesterday blamed the high prevalence of drug abuse among Nigerian youths on their overexposure to the Social media. The first lady of the State stated this at a Town Hall Meeting, organised by her Office, Ajose Foundation and Ogun State Drug Control Committee, Ministry of […]
News

Consumers of kerosene paid higher in July –NBS

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Consumers of National Household Kerosene, commonly referred to as cooking kerosene paid higher amount of N335.54 per litre for procuring the commodity in month of July according to July watch price data from National Bureau of Statistics. NBS noted that the average price per litre paid by consumers for Kerosene increased by 0.44 per cent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica