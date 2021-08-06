Town Planning Institute to promote housing development in C’River

Cross River State chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP) has promised that it will do everything to promote housing development in the state as well as ensure an orderly and sustainable housing programme. The newly elected chairman of the institute, Mr Edim Abobana Edim, disclosed this in Calabar, after being sworn in to pilot the affairs of the institute for the next two years. According to him, the institute under his care will work to develop a sustainable housing programme that will assist government in effectively planning for the housing needs of the people. Edim said: “We will provide accountable and transparent leadership as well as promote orderly and sustainable housing development in Cross River State.

"We will provide a blueprint for the housing programme that will assist government in effectively planning for the housing needs of the people." In his acceptance speech, the Chairman, Edim A. Edim, who described himself as a servant, pledged to work with the rest of his team to project and promote the ideas of town planning anchored on orderly and sustainable development. Edim said he will leverage on his wealth of experience as a two time chairman of the association to deliver on his other electoral promises including that of giving the institute a befitting secretariat.

He thanked his colleagues for choosing him and others to lead them, while also noting that his victory was also their victory.

He thanked his colleagues for choosing him and others to lead them, while also noting that his victory was also their victory. Also speaking, the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee for the election and fellow of the Nigeria Institute of Town Planning, Pastor Stephen Ajom, advised the Chairman and his team to work in unity of purpose in order to fulfill their electoral promises, particularly, that of building a secretariat for the institute. Ajom, who has also led the Association in the pass, reminded them that the mandate which they were now holding in thrust for their members could be renewed upon satisfactory performance in their first term. On his part, the immediate past chairman of the association, Dr Leonard Ukam commended the organising committee for conducting what he described as the most transparent election devoid of rancour.

