Toxic fuel importation: PDP accuses APC cabal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for an independent inquiry into the importation of toxic fuel into the country. This is even as the party has accused unnamed leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of conniving with foreign interests to import the product. PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, alleged that it was part of the plots by the APC to raise money to fund its national convention and rig the 2023 general election. It alleged that the APCled Federal Government had before this contaminated fuel importation incident, padded funds for fuel subsidy by N2.557 trillion.

“The inclination for official concealment ostensibly informed the refusal by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, on national television on Wednesday, February 9, to name those involved in the importation of the poisonous fuel into our country,” PDP observed. The party rejects the planned internal investigation of the importation announced by the Federal Government, stating that the APC administration could not be trusted. PDP noted that the administration had carried various investigations in the past “which

