Toy gun-wielding teenager forces couple to transfer N600,000

Police have arrested a teenage boy, Emmanuel Peace, for allegedly using a toy gun to rob a couple of N600,000 at Okpanam community in Delta State. Peace (18) was said to have been terrorising Okpanam community in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state with his wooden toy gun and dispossessing innocent residents of their money and other valuables.

It was learnt that when the suspect was arrested he pleaded for mercy; blaming hunger for his action and seeking forgiveness. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, said in a statement yesterday that on Sunday, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Okpanam Division received a distress call that an armed robber entered into the house of the caller (name withheld) and forced his victims to transfer money into his account. Edafe said the DPO swiftly deployed his patrol team to the area. The PPRO said on getting to the scene, the patrol team cordoned off the area and eventually arrested the suspect with a wooden toy gun.

He said: “The suspect had already successfully forced the couple to transfer the sum of N600,000 to an account number owned by one Anwanga Abasi.” Edafe listed the items recovered from Peace following items to include two knives and one torch. The PPRO also said that the Eagle- Net Special Squad, on Monday, while on routine ‘stop-and-search’ duty on Ughelli-Warri Expressway intercepted a Toyota Picnic car with registration number AAA 464 YA with six male occupants, but the passengers looked suspicious hence they were all asked to come down for a search.

According to him, it was later discovered that they were suspected kidnappers. He added: “After the search of the vehicle, two suspects, who masterminded the kidnapping, identified as Kelvin Godstime (20) and Samson Ekutu (23), were later arrested. Edafe said that in the process of searching the vehicle, three locallymade pistols, two handsets, one mobile phone, power bank and N316,640 were recovered from the suspects. He disclosed that investigations were still ongoing in the abduction.

Like this: Like Loading...