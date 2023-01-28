Arts & Entertainments

Toyin Abraham cuts ties with Revolution Plus

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has announced the end of her brand ambassadorship with property company, Revolution Plus, following allegations of fraud on the part of the real estate firm. The company has faced allegations of collecting money from subscribers without allocating property to them.

Toyin said she could not reveal why she is leaving Revolution Plus because of business confidentiality, stating that, “but I can let you know freely that I have stopped working with the brand and all official engagements between us stop by 31st of this month.”

She ended her post with an apology to the company’s aggrieved customers; “I am grateful for the opportunity and I am so sorry for those that have experienced inconvenience working with them. I wish the company well in its future dealings and strength to deal with existing issues.’’ The actress and other Revolution Plus brand ambassadors like Broda Shaggi and Odunlade Adekola were called out in February 2022 by customers who said they used their star power to convince unsuspecting customers to do business with the company.

 

Our Reporters

Why Wizkid my best Nigerian artist-Singer, Whaiskee

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun known professionally as Wizkid has been labelled by many as the best Nigerian musical export to the world and the singer has been basking in euphoria of success upon success. It is therefore no huge surprise when music artist, Whaiskee made the claim that Wizkid is his best artist who has led […]
Top 5 contestants emerge in Afrobeat reality show, 'Naija Star Search'

From 4000 contestants who submitted entries to seventeen contestants who made it to the show, top five contestants have finally emerged for the final rounds of the Naija Star Search Talent Show. Skimzo, Eniola, Kachi, Melo and Greysky made it to the top five. Toms, the lady with the melodious voice that got the judges […]
Change, it's all about you

Book Title: One Principal Agent of Change Author: Jamie Pajoel Publisher: Karios Communication Year of Publication: 2013 Number of Pages: 56 Reviewer: Oladipo Kehinde   Every change in life requires an action and a conscious effort. A fish needs water to survive. We need faith and work to survive in life. Our thoughts are the […]

