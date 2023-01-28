Toyin Abraham cuts ties with Revolution Plus

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has announced the end of her brand ambassadorship with property company, Revolution Plus, following allegations of fraud on the part of the real estate firm. The company has faced allegations of collecting money from subscribers without allocating property to them.

Toyin said she could not reveal why she is leaving Revolution Plus because of business confidentiality, stating that, “but I can let you know freely that I have stopped working with the brand and all official engagements between us stop by 31st of this month.”

She ended her post with an apology to the company’s aggrieved customers; “I am grateful for the opportunity and I am so sorry for those that have experienced inconvenience working with them. I wish the company well in its future dealings and strength to deal with existing issues.’’ The actress and other Revolution Plus brand ambassadors like Broda Shaggi and Odunlade Adekola were called out in February 2022 by customers who said they used their star power to convince unsuspecting customers to do business with the company.

