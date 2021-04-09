Arts & Entertainments

Toyin Abraham excited as Prophetess makes over N43m in 4 days

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham is excited as she keeps breaking her own records. Recently, the actress shared a piece of good news with her fans and followers. According to her, the ‘Prophetess’ movie where she plays the lead role made over N43m in its opening weekend.

The mother of one said that the amount of money the movie made was more than her last movie ‘Fate Of Alakada’. Hailing herself, the actress stated that she celebrates her wins because she gets better with time and keeps growing. She said: “Who de shout?* #Prophetess by @niyi_akinmolayan made over 43million in its opening weekend, even more than my last movie FATE OF ALAKADA!

I celebrate my wins always because I get better with time and keep growing.” The director of the movie, Niyi Akinmolayan, revealed that the ‘Prophetess’ movie made N43.9million naira in four days and it is still going hard. Shot in Ibadan, ‘Prophetess’ stars Kehinde Bankole, Kunle Remi, Ronke Ojo, Tina Mba, Stan Nze, Uzor Arukwe, Deyemi Okanlawon, Adedimeji Lateef, Blessing Jessica Obasi, Seyi Awolowo, and Toyin Abraham, among others.

Meanwhile, the actress has advised fans against measuring their successes with others. She stated that there were people better than her followers and vice versa, hence, people should stop looking at the successes of others to compare with theirs. The actress noted that a lot of people are doing well but they lose sight of their progress as a result of comparison. For people who feel that they are not doing better than their past, Toyin urged them to restrategise.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Voiceless: Untold story of love, death, betrayals, hope in season of insurgency

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Last Thursday, three major Nollywood studios, Native Media, Theatrone Media, and Whitestone Pictures, jointly announced the release of their much-anticipated, insurgency-inspired romantic-thriller, Voiceless.   This feature film brings to the fore, the plight of Boko Haram abductees, the psychological trauma they are subjected to, and the difficulty of re-integrating them back into the society. Voiceless […]
Arts & Entertainments

Making science common sense

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

How has vaccination, the scientific method of preventing poliomyelitis and a new way of looking at the disease, become a part of common sense? Indeed, concerns over the safety of vaccines have been the subject of intellectual discourse and research since 1709 when Edward Jenner, a country doctor living in Berkley, England conducted the first […]
Arts & Entertainments

DJ Cuppy inspires viewers in maiden Cuppy Foundation Gold Dust

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Recently, the Cuppy Foundation held its much-anticipated virtual conference, ‘Cuppy Gold Dust’ live on YouTube. Founder, Nigerian born DJ, artist and producer, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy, hosted it. The conference was a follow up from the Gold Gala, which was held in 2019 and detailed the activities of the Cuppy Foundation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica