Toyin Abraham excited as Prophetess makes over N43m in 4 days

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham is excited as she keeps breaking her own records. Recently, the actress shared a piece of good news with her fans and followers. According to her, the ‘Prophetess’ movie where she plays the lead role made over N43m in its opening weekend.

The mother of one said that the amount of money the movie made was more than her last movie ‘Fate Of Alakada’. Hailing herself, the actress stated that she celebrates her wins because she gets better with time and keeps growing. She said: “Who de shout?* #Prophetess by @niyi_akinmolayan made over 43million in its opening weekend, even more than my last movie FATE OF ALAKADA!

I celebrate my wins always because I get better with time and keep growing.” The director of the movie, Niyi Akinmolayan, revealed that the ‘Prophetess’ movie made N43.9million naira in four days and it is still going hard. Shot in Ibadan, ‘Prophetess’ stars Kehinde Bankole, Kunle Remi, Ronke Ojo, Tina Mba, Stan Nze, Uzor Arukwe, Deyemi Okanlawon, Adedimeji Lateef, Blessing Jessica Obasi, Seyi Awolowo, and Toyin Abraham, among others.

Meanwhile, the actress has advised fans against measuring their successes with others. She stated that there were people better than her followers and vice versa, hence, people should stop looking at the successes of others to compare with theirs. The actress noted that a lot of people are doing well but they lose sight of their progress as a result of comparison. For people who feel that they are not doing better than their past, Toyin urged them to restrategise.

