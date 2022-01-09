Toyin Abraham: How I almost quit acting

No l l y – w o o d actress, Toyin Abraham, says she almost put an end to her acting career when she relocated to the United States years back. The ‘Ghost and the Tout too’ producer took to her Instagram page to recount those “very dark times” in her life when she was almost giving up on fame because she was tired. The post was a celebration of Wale Olaleye, her friend, who revitalised her thespian passion and set her career on track once again. “A few years ago, during very dark times in my life, I packed up my bags and left for USA. On getting to the US, I made up my mind that I was done with fame and everything that comes with it. I was ready to quit and be done with my career,” she wrote. “One day, I got a call from a friend, Dotun, who asked me if I was coming back to Nigeria. I told him I wasn’t and that I was done. “He then told me someone was going to call me. Shortly after, I received a call from Wale Olaleye. He asked me what happened and I explained everything to him. I told him I was tired. “Mr Wale said, ‘Toyin, you have a beautiful career, you have the most adorable career. You can’t just abandon your career’. “And because of this, I’m thriving in my career and standing on my feet. Since then, he’s never wavered in his support. “Just last year when someone tried to talk down on my movie The Ghost and the Tout Too, Wale went to watch it, told me it was a beautiful movie. “He also told me where and what to work on for my next movie and I promised him to fix things.” “I just want to say thank you to you so much and God bless you. I’ll never forget our journey.”

