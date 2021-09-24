Toyin Abraham opens up on ‘feud’ with Funke Akindele

Popularly Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham, has reacted to a viral interview wherein she spoke of her relationship with Funke Akindele, her colleague. In recent times, the pair have been in the news over a rumoured feud between them since Toyin released ‘The Ghost and the Tout 2’, her latest movie.

The development had come after Iyabo Ojo, another actress, accused Funke of paying a review platform to discredit Toyin’s new movie. Amid the ensuing drama, Toyin’s interview, which appeared to have occurred before the recent controversy, had surfaced online. In the short clip, the actress had dismissed claims that there was a rift between her and Akindele, adding that “she’s someone I respect a lot.”

She, however, said the fact that they are colleagues does not mean they should be close friends as many expected. “She is my senior colleague and she is someone I respect a lot; so, I do not know what people are talking about, trust me,” she had said in the interview. “She is one of the few people I look up to. Sometimes, people do not understand that we are colleagues and not family.

So, you cannot be talking to all your colleagues. We talk, we follow each other.” Shortly after the interview went viral, many social media users had claimed that the actress was reacting to the rumoured face-off between her and Funke. But in an Instagram post on Wednesday, the ‘Alakada’ actress said the interview was not new as claimed. She added that she had the radio chat before the release of her latest movie. The movie star also slammed those circulating the interview, saying that they are “twisting and bending it to suit the narrative of reaction.” “I just saw an interview I did a few weeks ago with twist and bends to suit narrative of reaction. Some things are better left

