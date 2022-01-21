Arts & Entertainments

Toyin Abraham raises alarm over internet fraudster

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Toyin Abraham has raised the alarm over the activities of an internet fraudster who is using her name and that of her husband to scam Nigerians. The 39-year-old Nollywood actress expressed her concerns via her Instagram page on Wednesday. She also claimed the owner of the account uses OPAY bank for transactions.

Sharing screenshots of bank transactions, she wrote: “Please someone is duping people in our name do not fall victim. “And I wonder why Opay will open acct for someone in my name without asking for identity. Pls kindly tag them and let them know someone is duping people in our name. “Please, don’t fall victim. We are not asking for money or anything from anyone Opay please kindly do something about it now.” In a follow-up post, the actress disclosed that OPay had responded to her complaint. She added that the scammer is using her husband’s picture as his WhatsApp display photo.

“Opay has responded to us and I have given them the numbers and all,” she said. “The person’s name on the acct is Taye Alabi Ayo. “The person is using my name as the account name and it’s a different name he or she has on the account number and he or she is using my husband’s picture on his WhatsApp line. Please don’t fall victim.” Earlier, Peter Okoye, the singer, claimed that some banks were aiding fraudulent activities carried out in his name.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

ACI unveils hi-tech audiovisual facilities, screens ‘Abused’, ‘Imagine Lagos’

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

It was an evening of old-school music, exotic wines, cocktails and film screening as ACI Entertainment, Inc. (ACI), a onestop solution provider for all creative needs in the entertainment arts industry, held its industry parley to share with the public programmes currently in the works. Held at its prestigious state-ofthe- art Lekki studios, the event […]
Arts & Entertainments

ISAAC ALOMA: Quitting my lecturing job for comedy difficult but most rewarding

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

In spite of the fact that 2020 was one of the toughest years for the entertainment industry, it was, however, a breakout period for a lot of entertainers, who had time to experiment and embellish their craft. One of such actors is Isaac Aloma, a comic cum actor. The 2017 The Voice Nigeria contestant shares […]
Arts & Entertainments

Over Her Dead Body set for release nationwide

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A new movie, Over Her Dead Body, is set for release, from January 7, 2022, in all cinemas nationwide.   Written, produced and directed by Sola Osofisan, Over Her Dead Body is a refreshingly hilarious spin on the mother-in-law vs. daughter in-law story. Mothers have an undeniable grip on their sons.   The bond between […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica