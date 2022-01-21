Toyin Abraham raises alarm over internet fraudster

Toyin Abraham has raised the alarm over the activities of an internet fraudster who is using her name and that of her husband to scam Nigerians. The 39-year-old Nollywood actress expressed her concerns via her Instagram page on Wednesday. She also claimed the owner of the account uses OPAY bank for transactions.

Sharing screenshots of bank transactions, she wrote: “Please someone is duping people in our name do not fall victim. “And I wonder why Opay will open acct for someone in my name without asking for identity. Pls kindly tag them and let them know someone is duping people in our name. “Please, don’t fall victim. We are not asking for money or anything from anyone Opay please kindly do something about it now.” In a follow-up post, the actress disclosed that OPay had responded to her complaint. She added that the scammer is using her husband’s picture as his WhatsApp display photo.

“Opay has responded to us and I have given them the numbers and all,” she said. “The person’s name on the acct is Taye Alabi Ayo. “The person is using my name as the account name and it’s a different name he or she has on the account number and he or she is using my husband’s picture on his WhatsApp line. Please don’t fall victim.” Earlier, Peter Okoye, the singer, claimed that some banks were aiding fraudulent activities carried out in his name.

