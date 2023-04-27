Arts & Entertainments

Toyin Abraham Sends Strong Message To Husband Snatchers (Video)

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has issued a stern warning to Nigerian women to stay away from her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi

Following the recent news of the celebrity stylist, Medlin Boss having a secret relationship with her friend’s husband, a lot of netizens including celebrities are reacting to the news by posting their man on social media and warning husband snatchers of the bad luck that comes in sharing people’s man.

Also reacting to the development, the actress took to her Instagram page to share a video of her and her husband, as she warns ladies to take their eyes off him.

She also added, saying anyone hoping to be a second wife, should not think of such unless the person wants to experience bad luck.

She said “Have you seen his face don’t allow my husband to enter your eyes? You will not experience bad luck. Hot death wouldn’t be your portion. If you want to be a second wife, you want to spoil. You want to experience bad luck”.

