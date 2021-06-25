Arts & Entertainments

Toyin Adegbola: It's unfortunate Baba Ijesha's case became public debate

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Toyin Adegbola, Nollywood actress, says it is unfortunate that the case against Baba Ijeha, the embattled actor accused of assaulting a 14-year-old girl, became a matter of public debate. Despite being granted bail, Baba Ijesha has remained in detention over his inability to meet the bail terms. A court in Lagos later quashed his bail application on the ground that the matter was already beyond its jurisdiction.

Comedian Princess, the foster mother of the girl, also released more evidence to substantiate her allegations against the Yoruba film star. Adegbola spoke about the ongoing case when she featured on ‘Ayekooto on Radio’, a weekly show anchored by Olayinka Agboola and broadcast live on Lagelu 96.7 FM, Felele in Ibadan, Oyo state.

The 59-year-old stated that only a court of law can deliver judgment to either exonerate or find him guilty of the said offense. She also said that there are things to be mindful of because of the legal implication attached to the case. “It is unfortunate that the issue became a public material to be debated.

Now that it is in the court of law, I believe justice will be served,” Adegbola said. During the show, the actress revealed that she is not interested in taking another shot at marriage following the death of her husband about 21 years ago. She said her focus on the success and welfare of her children remains a priority. According to Adegbola, losing her husband early in her marriage was an unexpected development she didn’t bargain for.

