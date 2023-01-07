Toyin Alausa: I reject scripts that conflict with my personality

Toyin Alausa is an actress who has featured in a number of movies, Soaps and is passionate about acting. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, she opened up on how she started, challenges, playing motherly roles among others. Excerpts

Welcome to 2023, what are your plans?

Thank you so much. It feels so good to have witnessed another brand New Year in good health and lots of positive vibes. I am extremely charged for the year and one of it is that I want my brand to be more visible. The year has just started and there’s a whole lot to anticipate.

How does it feel to be celebrating your 45th birthday, what are you grateful for?

I feel excited to be celebrating my 45th birthday, I am grateful to God almighty for protection not just over me alone but my entire family. It’s the beginning of a new chapter for me and I just want to dwell in positivity. At 45, I want to be more conscious of the kind of decision I make; career wise, I want to break boundaries.

How did the journey into the movie start for you?

I started as a child actor back in the 80s and the passion for acting grew in me as I grew older. I had featured in a lot of TV series as a teenager before the emergence of home videos and subsequently Nollywood. Although I was more into English movies at some point, I later crossed over into the Yoruba genre.

Your Acting debut was several years ago, what has changed since then about your personality?

I have grown to be calmer, and be seen more than heard, to listen more than to speak and be at peace with all men. I generally became conscious of the energy I put out, you can’t be in the face of people althe time and be ill mannered, what comes to their mind the moment your face pops up on their screen is what you’d remain to them, better said that there’s no second time to a first impression…

Were your parents skeptical when you hinted on your chosen field?

My father didn’t like the idea of me been a show girl as he would put it (God bless his soul). He didn’t understand why I’d chose entertainment over been a lawyer, doctor, etc… But I didn’t choose this, it chose me; it’s roots run deep in my soul and I understand this as a calling. My mother on the other hand who was first to introduce me to acting later stopped supporting me when it became tough to make a major mark and jobs weren’t forthcoming. It really took me years of dedication, consistency and relentlessness for me to become a household name and then her support was renewed. At some point, she’s ask me to go get a better job or go and find something more meaningful to do with my life than going audition hunting.

You have interpreted so many roles; which role do you find more comfortable acting?

When I’m given a role to interpret, I try to find a way to make it tasking and not see it as the usual. I have my strengths like different actors but I relax more in motherly roles, though a few times I’ve had to infuse a different method to the same mother personality and make it less comfortable,.

Don’t you feel stereotyped acting motherly and calm roles oftentimes?

Like I said, I work on myself once I read a story to give the mother character a different approach, also every actor has their strengths, and what the producer/ director wants when casting is someone who won’t struggle with delivering the role assigned to them. When I’m given roles different from my real self, I find it very interesting, I enjoy delivering, after all that’s what life is about, different people, race, culture etc.

At this stage of your career, do you reject scripts?

If there are issues that conflict with my personality I would, or if negotiations go below expectations I sure would reject it. At this stage of my career, it would be wrong to just feature in shabby productions.

Some Nollywood filmmakers now take epic contents to the big screens, is this big win for the industry?

It’s a very big win for us. We need to create a niche for ourselves in the global market and our originality is what can take us that far. We have sellable stories in our history as Africans, more so as Nigerians in our diversity; take Sango for instance was translated into more than seven languages back then and was instantly welcomed globally. A movie like Anikulapo, King of Thieves, is an epic movie that represents our cultural existence. It’s our cultural values and assets in display to the world. We need our indigenous content to be viable and not be recreating contents from Hollywood or other strong industries in the global communities.

You are known for preaching the Yoruba culture, so you think filmmakers are telling our stories correctly?

Yes they are; a few others may have made some blunders but several other aspects of our stories are yet to be tapped and told. The Yoruba culture is rich in history and we’ve not even shown the world our best yet, there’s room for improvement. Also the skills, finances and technology to do legendary films are available more now than in the past, so we can definitely tell better stories now.

What is your advice to those who just want to turn celebrity overnight?

Well my advice is that Rome wasn’t built in a day, also it’s more honorable to allow yourself grow authentically than on the fast track. Consistency is the hallmark of success. Being patient to have formal training, persistence and dedication would certainly place you on a steady progress and ultimately you’d be celebrated for a job well done.

Any project at hand?

Yes, I just concluded a movie titled Madam Dabira, it’s a beautiful story with moral lessons that my fans and movie lovers can relate with and learn from. It has amazing acts like Peju Ogunmola, Ronke Odusanya, Biola Fowosere and more.

