Toyin Lawani: I teach my children compassion, hard work

Toyin Lawani is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the renowned Tiannah Place Empire. Her bold and calculated moves when taking up business opportunities is one of the reasons she is often referred to as a fashion and business mogul. As a well-established serial entrepreneur in Nigeria, she has also done well in pushing upcoming fashion designers with her fashion and styling Academy. Her recent feature in The Real Housewives of Lagos has also proved that there are other creative ideas hidden beneath those beautiful curves In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, she speaks about the role she is playing in the upcoming Lagos Fashion Fair and the rare parenting rules she gives to her children even though they are millionaires

What is your level of involvement in the upcoming African Fashion Week Nigeria?

Usually, I always showcase at African Fashion Week London. I used to close her shows. She has been doing it for years.

So, African Fashion Week London is not new to me. I am always with her. I am either working back stage or on the runway. For Lagos Fashion Fair, I always partnering with them on my master classes, which is Toyin Lawani Master class.

At the end, we give out 10 scholarships for students to train at Tiannah Fashion styling Academy. This is the very first time that three of us, Lagos Fashion Fair, African Fashion Week Nigeria and Toyin Lawani, are coming together to do something different. Lagos Fashion Fair is all about the Exhibitions that last up to three days.

As a serial entrepreneur, that will be handling the master classes this year, I want everyone to learn from different aspects that have to do with fashion and beauty, like photography, makeup, styling, designing, event planning, cinematography. Everything that needs to be learned in the fashion circle, I bring a professional in that field to teach.

In the past years, we had both professionals and top celebrities, who know about some of these and this year, I am bringing more people in the field that are grounded in their profession for the master classes.

What I love about this is that we give young up and coming designers the opportunity to showcase their craft. We also have Tiannah Fashion styling Academy students showcase every year at African Fashion Week Nigeria.

All my students get to showcase their pieces on the runway, which is a plus for me and a plus for the students as well.

Is there a criterion for choosing the people that win the scholarships?

You may not have an idea of how to sketch or have an idea but you have a big passion for fashion; the opportunity can be yours. Last year, I picked five people that did not know how to sketch at all but they wanted to learn. I didn’t write them off because of that. I also picked five strong people that were already established that needed their designs to be pushed to the public.

Added to the five people that were still dreaming, today a few of them are doing so well. Some have released their collection and some of them are doing well in their fashion businesses now. So, imagine what we three brands are going to come out with in the coming fashion week.

Have you ever been scared of doing anything or starting up any business?

Do I look like someone that is scared of anything? I don’t think so. The only thing that I am scared of is failure. I don’t think there is anything that scares me. I am very bold. I express myself easily with my body, with my art. I am very artistic.

For the scholarship, what are we to expect this year?

The scholarship alone is worth up to N10,000,000. I do this every year without sponsors. I use the money to sponsor these students, training them up to one year on my advance courses.

How do you raise the N10m funds for the training?

I don’t raise it. It’s my money. When I do these, I lose money from my fashion school because when we take them on, we can’t take on too many jobs. It’s not really easy to establish these young people but it’s the passion I have for seeing young entrepreneurs grow that is driving me.

We have come across many people that say they give scholarships and train people with up N100million and at the end of the day, we don’t see anything. This may sound like a task more than a question. Will it be possible to see some of these students who have passed through your academy?

When you go to Toyin Lawani Master class online, you see all the people we have trained. All the former students that we empowered, gave the scholarship to, have their pages there. Also, if you want to have a chat with a few of them, they will be showcasing at the African Fashion Week Nigeria coming up in Lagos.

The students see how I work with all these celebrities and get to understand how they themselves can turn them into potential clients. I have had situations where a celebrity will call me that one of my students approached him or her to make a design for them.

I tell them to work with them. We give some of these students celebrities to work with. If you have seen Tiannah’s Empire show on Ebony live TV, you may not ask me this question. There was a time I brought Teni, the music star.

My students took her measurements and created a design for her. She wore it and took photos. Do you know how much celebrities take before they wear your brand? It’s a full time job. For me to wear your piece, you have to pay. These students have access to shadow some celebrities once in a while. It’s a big deal, trust me.

You once made your son hawk fruits on the street of Lagos with you on his birthday, even though you are millionaires. What were you trying to teach him by presenting that situation?

People believe when you are rich, you give your children everything they want easily. I want my children to know that tomorrow I may die and when I am not here anymore, they need to stand up and fend for themselves.

They need to work for every penny they have. People will take advantage of them. People will say ‘No’ to them. People will close doors in their faces. There will be people who will not care if their mother is Tiannah. You have to be willing to put in work for that thing you want.

That day I took him to the street, at some point he said he was tired and that he does not want to live this kind of life anymore. To me, that was the biggest lesson I could teach him. Whenever we pass traffic, he is always asking, ‘Mummy, why are these people begging? Why are these children begging?

I always told him that he will find himself in their shoes one day. I just got up one day and told him, dress up, we are going to hawk oranges. It sounded like a joke. He did one hour and was crying, let’s go home. I told him that day that any time he sees children begging on the streets, he should have compassion for them and understand that they are going through a lot. So now, he understands. If they have such lesson at the back of their minds, they will be kind to people and become better human beings.

You are one of the most energetic housewives in the Real Housewives of Lagos. Have there been challenges facing the cameras? Are there been downtimes?

There will always be downtimes because if you have six women in a place, you must expect it but the thing with me is that I am always myself. I am always real. I don’t take sides. I take things how they are. The truth is when you are real, a lot of people will not like you.

The truth is bitter and people don’t always like the truth but I kept it real all through the show. I went on the show to sell my brand. From day one, I said that I am not here for the drama. I am there to sell my brand. I am a working billboard. I have over 33 businesses but I still don’t think it is big enough. Even Coca Cola till today, are still doing advertisements to sell themselves.

So, you can’t tell me that Tiannah is already too big to be on a show like that. I am sure everybody knows my show before this one which was Tiannah’s Empire. I had a reality show with DSTV and it was a laudable one on TV. It was a huge success selling my brand, showing people that it is possible to run all these businesses and still be a mum and a wife.

You know, being all these amazing things at the same time, it is not easy and I am inspiring a lot of young ones that want to put their hands in a lot of businesses. When I started my entrepreneurship business, a lot of people told me that it wasn’t going to work.

They said people would bully me; they would say all sorts of things against me but today, look at me. Everybody wants to be me. Everybody wants to emulate my footsteps and I am happy. I am inspiring people all around the world.

So, I am glad that I was on the show and people got to see how I create all my beautiful videos every year. How I script and direct, and I need people would see that I am more than a stylist. I am not just a stylist or a fashion designer.

I needed people to see all my directing part, all my production part, how I come up with all those creative ideas you guys watch, how I come up with my creativity and how I juggle all the various businesses, and my personal life.

Will it ever be possible for someone to tap into the creativity that always runs in your mind?

I am not sure. The person may become crazy. Just joking but I don’t think it will be that easy. In my planned birth- day shoots in February, we had over 10 shoots and we shot at four different locations across the southwest metros, like Lakwe, Taqua bay, and many other locations.

This is also encouraging the tourism aspect of the country. I am also showcasing different beautiful places in Nigeria to the world. I am making people see how beautiful Nigeria can be, places that you would not even have the time to travel to. I spend over N20 million every year whenever I am shooting this project.

You may end up seeing only me in the photos but it’s a huge production, and I am selling and showing Nigeria to the wider world, and also giving people jobs to do, reducing unemployment.

So now, after the reality show, I bet that Nollywood would want to pull you into acting?

They have been trying but they can’t afford me. That’s the problem. And then, again, I am too busy. I do a lot of things. How am I going to be able to do a whole movie project? But once in a while, I appear in movies, like I featured the ‘Face of Alakada. I appeared as myself Tiannah.

There is another movie coming out with Dr Sid as well. I appeared as myself too. So, once in a while, when I get to appear as myself in short scenes, I will do them but I am still afraid to do a whole film.

Now you have a baby brand, Elora Dolls ?

That’s my daughter’s brand, and I am sure you saw on the Real Housewives of Lagos show as well that I started with my kid’s businesses. I am all about the business. I don’t have time for drama.

Drama does not pay the bills. I am a working billboard. Anything that has drama, count me out but if you bring drama to me, you should get yourself ready to get it back.

