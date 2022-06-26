Body & Soul

Toyin Lawani to host Lagos Fashion Fair Master Classes in September

Atlantic Exhibition Limited, organiser of Lagos Fashion Fair in parnership with Africa Fashion Week Nigeria is hosting the 2022 edition of fashion exhibition come September, 2022.

To make the fashion event more educative, the CEO Atlantic Exhibition Ltd, Ayodeji Olugbade and the founder of African Fashion Week London and Nigeria, Princess Ademiluyi unveiled Master Class session to feature Nigeria’s serial entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani.

According to Ayodeji Olugbade, Fashion industry is one of the sectors that the Government can use to support and boost the nation’s economic growth. In her own contribution, Princess Ronke Ademiluyi, Founder Africa Fashion Week Nigeria stated that ” govt should focus on using fashion as another non oil export to grow our nation’s GDP”. She added that ” our creative talents are already translating the fashion sector into wealth creation”.

Princess Ademiluyi added that “Lagos Fashion Fair and Africa Fashion Week Nigeria fusion offers an opportunity for creative designers, fashion professionals, stylists, retailers , models, trend setters and consumers to buy wholesale, shop at discounted rate, interact, network and build business relationships with Nigeria and International exhibitors and visitors.”

Mr Ayodeji Olugbade also noted that “this year’s bumper exhibition packages will feature fashionistas, importers from Europe, Asia exporters and their Nigeria counterparts with loads of activities: shopping, runways shows, musical performances, celebrities appearances, and celebration of fashion icons”.

He further disclosed that ” Lagos Fashion Fair has attained over 3,000 exhibitors, 35,000 visitors, 35 speakers, 84 large procurement buyers, 69.9 % business networking opportunities and 84% follow up meetings”

“Lagos Fashion Fair and Africa Fashion Week fusion platform is where creative Nigerian fashion designers and entrepreneurs will further connect with international designers after the COVID-19 disruption to showcase the beauty and creativity of both world through their designs and innovations” he stated. The forthcoming Lagos Fashion Fair is billed to take place at Eko hotel, Lagos between Sept 7th to 9th, 2022.

 

