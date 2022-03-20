Business

Toyota cuts production again over chip shortage

Toyota Motor will make additional production cuts in March due to a shortage of semiconductor chips, days after the automaker reduced its domestic production target by as much as 20 per cent for the April- June quarter.

Toyota said it would suspend production on one line at a factory for eight weekdays starting March 22 through the end of the month.

 

That is in addition to the suspension of domestic production at two factories announced last month. Production of about 14,000 Noah and Voxy minivans would be affected by the latest suspension, a Toyota spokesperson said. Last week,

 

Toyota said it would lower production for three months starting April to ease the strain on suppliers, which were struggling with the shortages of chips and other parts.

 

The news follows Toyota’s announcement on Monday that it would halt production at its joint venture plant with FAW Group in the city of Changchun, China, due to fresh COVID-19 curbs.

 

Despite the cuts, Toyota will maintain its 8.5 million vehicle production target for the year, the spokesperson said. A global chip shortage has plagued companies from smartphone makers to consumer electronics firms and automakers, forcing companies including Toyota to repeatedly cut production.

The auto industry discussion of constraints around electric vehicle uptake often centers on the battery and its constituent raw materials. Meanwhile, the broader semiconductor shortage continues to have a damaging impact on vehicle production output of almost all manufacturers.

 

Volkswagen Group on Tuesday said that it sold 2 million fewer cars than planned last year due to the chip crunch  and warned that ongoing supply bottlenecks, high commodity prices and the Russia-Ukraine conflict could hit growth in 2022.

 

The COVID-19 and semiconductor- linked cuts come as Toyota, Volkswagen and other automakers have stopped production at their Russian plants due to supply chain disruptions after the country invaded Ukrain

 

