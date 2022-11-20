Business

Toyota dominates October new-car sales in Nigeria, others

New vehicle sales in Nigeria and African countries continued cruising in the fast lane last month with 45,966 units sold — an 11.4 per cent increase over October last year. New passenger cars were the strongest market sector with 30,597 units sold, a 10.4 per cent gain over October 2021, according to the Naamsa automotive business council.

Light commercial vehicles, bakkies and minibuses sold 12,738 units last month for a 14.3 per cent increase over the same month last year. In a further boost to the local motor manufacturing industry, export sales recorded an increase of 16.1 per cent to 29,508 units.

“The new vehicle market’s performance during October 2022 remained reassuring despite tough economic pressures, though the pace of recovery for the year to date has eased to 13.1 per cent compared with the corresponding period 2021,” says Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa.

“However, growth prospects for the balance of the year remain constrained as higher interest rates and consequent higher debt servicing costs weigh on disposable income. The persistence of load-shedding and little hope that this will be alleviated over the near term likely also weighed on sentiment.” Year to date, new passenger- car sales rose 19.8 per cent to 301,137 units compared with 251,288 between January and October last year.

Sales of light commercials are 1 per cent down from 112,934 to 111,751 over the same period, not as a factor of market demand but largely due to the nearly four-month closure of Toyota’s flooded Durban factory when popular vehicles like the Hilux and Hi-Ace Sesfikile taxi could not be produced. With its reopened factory now almost fully up and running, Toyota SA holds a dominant market share and outsold its nearest competitor by more than two to one last month.

Toyota sold 12,574 new vehicles in October, ahead of Volkswagen (4,904), Suzuki Auto (4,112), Nissan (3,011), Hyundai (2,703), Haval (2,602), Ford (2,458), Isuzu (2,187), Renault (2,011), Kia (1,780), Chery (1,229), Mahindra (968), BMW (946), Mercedes (737) and Stellantis (563).

 

