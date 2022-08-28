Toyota, Honda, Nissan top list of automakers facing climate-change risks

an archipelago that is susceptible to typhoons. The word itself means “big wind” in Japanese. Toward the bottom of the list of major automakers facing less climate risk are Volkswagen Group, Stellantis and other European automakers with manufacturing facilities in northern climates.

Japanese automakers were heavily affected by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, which disrupted production and the supply chain. In response, Toyota and others retooled their supply chains — an overhaul that analysts say helped them ride out the chip shortage better than others.

Even so, Greenpeace singled out Toyota, which scored the highest, as being “reluctant to disclose climate risks in relation to its facilities” and recommended that the company “take more aggressive action to reduce its carbon footprint.” More than 90 percent of Toyota’s manufacturing sites are at high risk for at least one climate hazard, according to Greenpeace’s analysis.

Toyota pushed back on the study, saying that it has worked to build a “disasterresilient supply chain,” disclose its emissions and taken steps to secure water supplies. Almost 30 percent of Toyota’s vehicle output came from Japan in the first half.

“Toyota has a solid track record of working within its resources to restore its operations and production in the event of climate changerelated disasters, earthquakes and fires with humanitarian assistance and early restoration of affected areas as the utmost priority,” the company said in a statement.

“It is impossible to predict exactly when, where, and what kind of disaster will occur in each country and region, we believe it is more important to create a system and human resources to minimize damage through early restoration and other measures.”

Nissan said it conducts longterm assessments of climatechange risks, and takes that into account when setting strategy for its supply chain. “We’ll continue to hold a dialogue with stakeholders and proactively strengthen our activities,” Nissan spokesman Shiro Nagai said.

